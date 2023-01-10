top
Article deadline for Slingshot issue #137

Article deadline for Slingshot issue #137

sm_tempimagemv47ho.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Date:
Date:
Saturday, January 28, 2023
Time:
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type:
Meeting
Organizer/Author:
Slingshot Collective
Location Details:
Long Haul infoshop - 3124 Shattuck Ave. Berkeley, CA 94705 - 510 540 0751 - 2 blocks from Ashby BART - corner of Shattuck and Woolsey across from La Pena
Slingshot is accepting articles, photographs, art, reviews, etc. for issue #137, to be published in February, 2023. Slingshot is a independent, radical newspaper distributed nationally that has been published in Berkeley since 1988.

Email slingshotcollective dot protonmail dot com and send your submission as a .doc attachment please.

You can also join article reading / collective editing January 28 / 29- email if you're interested.

Many radical topics are of interest (economics, environment, identity politics, DIY, anti-represssion, resistance, etc.) — Slingshot suggests you write about stuff you’re involved with, know about, or are passionate about. Because Slingshot only comes out every 3-5 months and it takes a while for an article to go from the author to getting distributed, the best Slingshot articles are analysis, not pure news updates.
For more information: http://slingshotcollective.org
Added to the calendar on Tue, Jan 10, 2023 8:38AM
