Stand Up for Justice, Not Jenkins!

Date:

Wednesday, January 11, 2023

Time:

4:00 PM - 5:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Mothers on the March

Location Details:

Herbst Theatre/sidewalk

401 Van Ness Avenue

(across the street from SF City Hall)

Hold District Attorney Brooke Jenkins Accountable



On Wednesday, DA Brooke Jenkins will be sworn into office by United States Senator Alex Padilla



Schedule:

4:00pm Doors open

5:00pm – 6:00pm Ceremony

6:00pm – 7:00pm Reception in the Green Room



Mothers On The March invite all to:

Hold DA Jenkins accountable to families whose loved ones have been killed or injured by the terror of the San Francisco Police Department.



When DA Jenkins was appointed the interim DA by Mayor London Breed, she fired or reassigned attorneys who were working on cases involving SFPD's abuse of power.



We will be calling out the names of many of the people killed by SFPD.



Join the picket line with photos of those killed by SFPD and signs demanding accountability.



JAIL KILLER COPS!



DA JENKINS:

DEFENDING KILLER COPS

IS NOT JUSTICE!



ASIAN, BLACK,

BROWN or WHITE

HATE HAS NO HOME HERE



BROOKE JENKINS

LIES, LIES, LIES

DON’T BE FOOLED!



BREED & JENKINS:

(heart symbol) POLICE “UNIONS” &

CROOKED BILLIONAIRES

FOLLOW THE MONEY!



Your presence makes a difference!

Public Transportation: Muni #49 & #5