Stand Up for Justice, Not Jenkins!
Date:
Wednesday, January 11, 2023
Time:
4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Mothers on the March
Location Details:
Herbst Theatre/sidewalk
401 Van Ness Avenue
(across the street from SF City Hall)
401 Van Ness Avenue
(across the street from SF City Hall)
Hold District Attorney Brooke Jenkins Accountable
On Wednesday, DA Brooke Jenkins will be sworn into office by United States Senator Alex Padilla
Schedule:
4:00pm Doors open
5:00pm – 6:00pm Ceremony
6:00pm – 7:00pm Reception in the Green Room
Mothers On The March invite all to:
Hold DA Jenkins accountable to families whose loved ones have been killed or injured by the terror of the San Francisco Police Department.
When DA Jenkins was appointed the interim DA by Mayor London Breed, she fired or reassigned attorneys who were working on cases involving SFPD's abuse of power.
We will be calling out the names of many of the people killed by SFPD.
Join the picket line with photos of those killed by SFPD and signs demanding accountability.
JAIL KILLER COPS!
DA JENKINS:
DEFENDING KILLER COPS
IS NOT JUSTICE!
ASIAN, BLACK,
BROWN or WHITE
HATE HAS NO HOME HERE
BROOKE JENKINS
LIES, LIES, LIES
DON’T BE FOOLED!
BREED & JENKINS:
(heart symbol) POLICE “UNIONS” &
CROOKED BILLIONAIRES
FOLLOW THE MONEY!
Your presence makes a difference!
Public Transportation: Muni #49 & #5
Added to the calendar on Mon, Jan 9, 2023 2:50PM
