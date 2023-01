Fabio Bosco and transit worker from Sao Paulo and with the independent Conlutas trade union federation reports on the results of the attempted coup in Brazil and what this means for the working class.

The attempted coup rightwing fascist coup attempt in Brazil and it's lessons for the working class is the focus of an interview with Fabio Bosco who is a Sao Paulo transit worker and with the independent Conlutas trade union federation. The relationship to the rise of fascism in Brazil is also compared to the similar developments in the United States where Bolsonaro is presently residing.This interview was done on 1/8/23Additional Media:Brazil, Bolsonaro, The Rise of Fascism & The Working Class with Fabio BoscoBrazilian Workers, The Elections, The Pandemic & Privatizations With Fabio BoscoBrazil's 2018 Election, The Working Class, Fascism/Capitalism With Brazil Transit Worker Fabio Bosco https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vzp06yyRQx0 WorkWeekBrazil Petrobras Petroleum Unionist On Strike Speaks Out & Social MediaBrazil Transit & Public Workers Speak Out In São Paulo About Privatization & Union BustingThe Labor Movement/Class Struggle In Brazil And CSP Conlutas with Herbert Claros da SilvaBrazilian Education Workers At UESB University Speak Out In Defense Of Public Education#laborradionetwork #LaborRadioPod #1u #UnionStrongLabor Video Project