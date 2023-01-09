From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Fascist Coup & Lessons For Brazilian Working Class With Fabio Bosco of Conlutas Union Fed
Fabio Bosco and transit worker from Sao Paulo and with the independent Conlutas trade union federation reports on the results of the attempted coup in Brazil and what this means for the working class.
The attempted coup rightwing fascist coup attempt in Brazil and it's lessons for the working class is the focus of an interview with Fabio Bosco who is a Sao Paulo transit worker and with the independent Conlutas trade union federation. The relationship to the rise of fascism in Brazil is also compared to the similar developments in the United States where Bolsonaro is presently residing.
This interview was done on 1/8/23
Additional Media:
Brazil, Bolsonaro, The Rise of Fascism & The Working Class with Fabio Bosco
https://youtu.be/_HqQZjD4sjQ
Brazilian Workers, The Elections, The Pandemic & Privatizations With Fabio Bosco
https://youtu.be/4EfvxYQ2UPc
Brazil's 2018 Election, The Working Class, Fascism/Capitalism With Brazil Transit Worker Fabio Bosco
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vzp06yyRQx0 WorkWeek
Brazil Petrobras Petroleum Unionist On Strike Speaks Out & Social Media
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J_Y7N9GnG2I&t=7s
Brazil Transit & Public Workers Speak Out In São Paulo About Privatization & Union Busting
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2-8smEvwpL4
The Labor Movement/Class Struggle In Brazil And CSP Conlutas with Herbert Claros da Silva
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mucnEo8k7zw
Brazilian Education Workers At UESB University Speak Out In Defense Of Public Education
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ISola4mhb30
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio
weeknow [at] gmail.com
#laborradionetwork #LaborRadioPod #1u #UnionStrong
Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/4n-w-3wW8rw
