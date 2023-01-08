top
East Bay
East Bay
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 1/16/2023
East Bay Racial Justice

MLK Day Event & Volunteer Project

sm_insta_oakland_mlk_day_2023_club_card.jpg
original image (1080x1080)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Monday, January 16, 2023
Time:
10:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Uhuru Furniture Oakland - APEDF
Email:
Location Details:
Akwaaba Hall, 7911 MacArthur Blvd., Oakland
We extend this very special invitation to our beloved donors, volunteers and customers for this special annual event on Monday, January 16th, 2023.

Join us for historic films and rare footage featuring powerful leaders of the Civil Rights and Black Power Movements as we remember those on whose shoulders we stand today.

The movement continues with Uhuru!

January 16th 2023 we will be at the famous Akwaaba Hall in Oakland!

We will hear presentations about how these movements for our freedom were crushed, how it continues today and how you can be part of it. Join us for this uplifting and inspiring event. Perfect for individuals, families and groups alike.

The second portion of the event is our opportunity to take action, where we get out into the community to distribute information about how people can continue to support the work for African community self-reliance and self-determination.

Looking for the perfect way to honor and celebrate the legacy of MLK? Register today!

For more information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/480222367027
Added to the calendar on Sun, Jan 8, 2023 4:25PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$ 615.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2023 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code