MLK Day Event & Volunteer Project
Date:
Monday, January 16, 2023
Time:
10:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Uhuru Furniture Oakland - APEDF
Email:
Location Details:
Akwaaba Hall, 7911 MacArthur Blvd., Oakland
We extend this very special invitation to our beloved donors, volunteers and customers for this special annual event on Monday, January 16th, 2023.
Join us for historic films and rare footage featuring powerful leaders of the Civil Rights and Black Power Movements as we remember those on whose shoulders we stand today.
The movement continues with Uhuru!
January 16th 2023 we will be at the famous Akwaaba Hall in Oakland!
We will hear presentations about how these movements for our freedom were crushed, how it continues today and how you can be part of it. Join us for this uplifting and inspiring event. Perfect for individuals, families and groups alike.
The second portion of the event is our opportunity to take action, where we get out into the community to distribute information about how people can continue to support the work for African community self-reliance and self-determination.
Looking for the perfect way to honor and celebrate the legacy of MLK? Register today!
For more information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/480222367027
Added to the calendar on Sun, Jan 8, 2023 4:25PM
