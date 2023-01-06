Media: Stop Cheerleading for War!

Date:

Friday, January 13, 2023

Time:

12:00 PM - 1:30 PM

Event Type:

Press Conference

Organizer/Author:

CodePink

Location Details:

San Francisco Chronicle Bldg., 901 Mission St @ 5th, San Francisco

We are gathering to honor MLK, Jr., who said “The greatest purveyor of violence in the world : My own Government, I can not be Silent.” We demand that the media tell the truth to end the conflict in Ukraine!



We condemn the Russian invasion of Ukraine, but it's a fact: there is no military solution in Ukraine. The U.S and NATO provoked Russia and are waging a proxy war using Ukraine to do the fighting and dying. End the conflict NOW!



Join CodePink SF Bay Area and allies for a picket line, cheerleading (war vs. peace), banners, posters, music, chanting, flyers, textbanking, giant "letter to the editor" writing activity, calling for major media outlets to do balanced reporting on the Ukraine conflict.



The Media is cheerleading for an unwinnable war. Demand that the media report on widespread worldwide calls for a ceasefire, diplomacy, negotiations, and disbanding NATO, and stop demonizing Russia, Russians and Putin. Report on calls for an end to Congress spending $ billions on the war instead of healthcare, housing, clean energy, education, etc.. Promote efforts to defuse the threat of nuclear war.



‘Nearly Every War Has Been The Result Of Media Lies’: Julian Assange



Endorsers: ANSWER Coalition, Triple Justice, XR Peace, PDA SF, DSA San Francisco