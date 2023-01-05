Live Reno: Paiute and Shoshone Rally to Halt Lithium Mine at Thacker Pass as Court Begins by Censored News

The Reno-Sparks Indian Colony and other opponents of the planned Thacker Pass lithium mine marched to the Bruce R. Thompson Courthouse on Thursday morning and are now rallying outside.

Inside the building, a federal judge is now scheduled to hear arguments from attorneys representing tribes, environmental groups, and a local rancher who have all sued to halt the mine, as well as from Lithium Nevada—the company behind the mine— and the Bureau of Land Management, which permitted the project.