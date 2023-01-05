From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Live Reno: Paiute and Shoshone Rally to Halt Lithium Mine at Thacker Pass as Court Begins
The Reno-Sparks Indian Colony and other opponents of the planned Thacker Pass lithium mine marched to the Bruce R. Thompson Courthouse on Thursday morning and are now rallying outside.
Inside the building, a federal judge is now scheduled to hear arguments from attorneys representing tribes, environmental groups, and a local rancher who have all sued to halt the mine, as well as from Lithium Nevada—the company behind the mine— and the Bureau of Land Management, which permitted the project.
Thacker Pass Protectors March and Rally Outside Federal Court January 5, 2023
“It’s Our Responsibility to Protect Sacred Sites” -- Chairman Arlan D. Melendez
By Reno-Sparks Indian Colony
Censored News
Jan. 5, 2023
RENO, Nevada — The Reno-Sparks Indian Colony and other opponents of the planned Thacker Pass lithium mine marched to the Bruce R. Thompson Courthouse on Thursday morning and are now rallying outside.
Inside the building, a federal judge is now scheduled to hear arguments from attorneys representing tribes, environmental groups, and a local rancher who have all sued to halt the mine, as well as from Lithium Nevada—the company behind the mine— and the Bureau of Land Management, which permitted the project.
Read the full statement with timeline at Censored News
https://bsnorrell.blogspot.com/2023/01/now-reno-march-and-rally-to-protect.html
More photos and livestream at Censored News
https://bsnorrell.blogspot.com/2023/01/live-march-to-protect-thacker-pass-from.html
Watch live on Facebook now!
https://www.facebook.com/rsictribe/videos/495092946069531
Dial in number to listen to the court proceedings today (starting at 10am PT). LISTEN ONLY. 1-888-251-2909 Code: 3803398 Pass code: 010523
