Live Reno: Paiute and Shoshone Rally to Halt Lithium Mine at Thacker Pass as Court Begins

by Censored News
Thu, Jan 5, 2023 11:04AM
The Reno-Sparks Indian Colony and other opponents of the planned Thacker Pass lithium mine marched to the Bruce R. Thompson Courthouse on Thursday morning and are now rallying outside.
Inside the building, a federal judge is now scheduled to hear arguments from attorneys representing tribes, environmental groups, and a local rancher who have all sued to halt the mine, as well as from Lithium Nevada—the company behind the mine— and the Bureau of Land Management, which permitted the project.
screenshot_2023-01-05_11.14.25_am.png
Thacker Pass Protectors March and Rally Outside Federal Court January 5, 2023

“It’s Our Responsibility to Protect Sacred Sites” -- Chairman Arlan D. Melendez

By Reno-Sparks Indian Colony
Censored News
Jan. 5, 2023

RENO, Nevada — The Reno-Sparks Indian Colony and other opponents of the planned Thacker Pass lithium mine marched to the Bruce R. Thompson Courthouse on Thursday morning and are now rallying outside.

Inside the building, a federal judge is now scheduled to hear arguments from attorneys representing tribes, environmental groups, and a local rancher who have all sued to halt the mine, as well as from Lithium Nevada—the company behind the mine— and the Bureau of Land Management, which permitted the project.

Read the full statement with timeline at Censored News

https://bsnorrell.blogspot.com/2023/01/now-reno-march-and-rally-to-protect.html

More photos and livestream at Censored News
https://bsnorrell.blogspot.com/2023/01/live-march-to-protect-thacker-pass-from.html

Watch live on Facebook now!
https://www.facebook.com/rsictribe/videos/495092946069531

Dial in number to listen to the court proceedings today (starting at 10am PT). LISTEN ONLY. 1-888-251-2909 Code: 3803398 Pass code: 010523
For more information: https://bsnorrell.blogspot.com/2023/01/now...
Photo courtesy Protect Thacker Pass
