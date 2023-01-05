top
East Bay
East Bay
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 1/16/2023
East Bay Racial Justice

SAVE THE DATE for the 9th Annual Reclaim MLK’s Radical Legacy Weekend!

sm_mlk_graphic__car_and_kids_twitter__16_x_9_.jpg
original image (2022x1137)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Monday, January 16, 2023
Time:
11:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Anti Police-Terror Project
Email:
Phone:
(341)203-0888
Location Details:
Middle Harbor Shoreline Park, 2777 Middle Harbor Rd, Oakland, California.
SAVE THE DATE for the 9th Annual Reclaim MLK’s Radical Legacy Weekend!

Join us January 13-16, 2023 for a weekend of teach-ins, trainings, film screenings, healing justice workshops, and actions in Dr. King’s honor.

The weekend will culminate with our annual mass march & car caravan, starting at 11 am on Monday, January 16th at Middle Harbor Shoreline Park, 2777 Middle Harbor Rd, Oakland, California.

Each year on MLK Day we recommit ourselves to the path of revolution and liberation laid out by King and other Black freedom fighters. Not the white-washed, sanitized version of King that has been co-opted and sold back to us, but rather the radical, anti-imperialist, anti-capitalist revolutionary who called for an all-out war against poverty.

This year APTP is proud to unveil our new community resource building, The People’s House, located in West Oakland, the birthplace of the Black Panthers, which will house the world’s first abolitionist holistic care clinic for crises involving mental health, intimate partner violence and substance use.

For more details and a full schedule of events, visit http://www.antipoliceterrorproject.org/reclaim-mlk.

#ReclaimMLK #ReclaimMLKOak #UnityInStruggle #VictoryInLiberation #CommUnity #WeKeepUsSafe #WeTakeCareOfUs.
For more information: https://www.antipoliceterrorproject.org/re...
Added to the calendar on Thu, Jan 5, 2023 9:16AM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$ 665.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2023 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code