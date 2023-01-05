From the Open-Publishing Calendar
SAVE THE DATE for the 9th Annual Reclaim MLK’s Radical Legacy Weekend!
Monday, January 16, 2023
11:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Other
Anti Police-Terror Project
(341)203-0888
Middle Harbor Shoreline Park, 2777 Middle Harbor Rd, Oakland, California.
SAVE THE DATE for the 9th Annual Reclaim MLK’s Radical Legacy Weekend!
Join us January 13-16, 2023 for a weekend of teach-ins, trainings, film screenings, healing justice workshops, and actions in Dr. King’s honor.
The weekend will culminate with our annual mass march & car caravan, starting at 11 am on Monday, January 16th at Middle Harbor Shoreline Park, 2777 Middle Harbor Rd, Oakland, California.
Each year on MLK Day we recommit ourselves to the path of revolution and liberation laid out by King and other Black freedom fighters. Not the white-washed, sanitized version of King that has been co-opted and sold back to us, but rather the radical, anti-imperialist, anti-capitalist revolutionary who called for an all-out war against poverty.
This year APTP is proud to unveil our new community resource building, The People’s House, located in West Oakland, the birthplace of the Black Panthers, which will house the world’s first abolitionist holistic care clinic for crises involving mental health, intimate partner violence and substance use.
For more details and a full schedule of events, visit http://www.antipoliceterrorproject.org/reclaim-mlk.
#ReclaimMLK #ReclaimMLKOak #UnityInStruggle #VictoryInLiberation #CommUnity #WeKeepUsSafe #WeTakeCareOfUs.
For more information: https://www.antipoliceterrorproject.org/re...
