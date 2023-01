RALLY AND PRESS CONFERENCE IN SACRAMENTO WILL DEMAND MORE PRISON CLOSURES ACROSS CALIFORNIACommunity organizers call for at least 7 more state prisons to be closed by 2025WHO: Organized by Californians United for a Responsible Budget (CURB) and the #CloseCAPrisons campaignWHAT: Rally and Press ConferenceWHEN: Thursday, January 12th 2023, 9am-10:30amWHERE: California State Capitol (West Steps)––1315 10th St, Sacramento, CA 95814WHY: Prison closure advocates are holding a rally and press conference to share a community roadmap demanding more prison closures be included in Governor Gavin Newsom’s 2023-2024 final state budget.DETAILS: There will be upwards of a 100 people in attendance with signs and banners. Speakers will be available for photo and interview opportunities.AGENDA:9:00am Guest & Press Arrival Time9:30am Rally & Press ConferenceCONFIRMED SPEAKERS:Amber-Rose Howard, Californians United for a Responsible Budget Marlene Sanchez, Ella Baker CenterYoel Haile, ACLU of Northern CaliforniaMichaé De La Cuadra, Budget 2 Save LivesGenevieve Romero, Care First CoalitionWoods Ervin, Critical ResistanceMore Announcements Coming SoonRESOURCES:CURB –– The People’s Plan for Prison Closure Press Links –– Close CA Prisons media hits