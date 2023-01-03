top
Central Valley
Central Valley
California Central Valley Police State & Prisons

Rally & Press Conference Demands More Prison Closures Across California

sm_curb-planforprisonclosure.jpg
original image (948x1118)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Thursday, January 12, 2023
Time:
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Californians United for a Responsible Budget
Location Details:
California State Capitol (West Steps)
1315 10th St
Sacramento, CA 95814
RALLY AND PRESS CONFERENCE IN SACRAMENTO WILL DEMAND MORE PRISON CLOSURES ACROSS CALIFORNIA

Community organizers call for at least 7 more state prisons to be closed by 2025

WHO: Organized by Californians United for a Responsible Budget (CURB) and the #CloseCAPrisons campaign

WHAT: Rally and Press Conference

WHEN: Thursday, January 12th 2023, 9am-10:30am

WHERE: California State Capitol (West Steps)––1315 10th St, Sacramento, CA 95814

WHY: Prison closure advocates are holding a rally and press conference to share a community roadmap demanding more prison closures be included in Governor Gavin Newsom’s 2023-2024 final state budget.

DETAILS: There will be upwards of a 100 people in attendance with signs and banners. Speakers will be available for photo and interview opportunities.

AGENDA:
9:00am Guest & Press Arrival Time
9:30am Rally & Press Conference


CONFIRMED SPEAKERS:

Amber-Rose Howard, Californians United for a Responsible Budget

Marlene Sanchez, Ella Baker Center

Yoel Haile, ACLU of Northern California

Michaé De La Cuadra, Budget 2 Save Lives

Genevieve Romero, Care First Coalition

Woods Ervin, Critical Resistance

More Announcements Coming Soon


RESOURCES:

CURB –– The People’s Plan for Prison Closure

Press Links –– Close CA Prisons media hits
For more information: http://curbprisonspending.org
Added to the calendar on Tue, Jan 3, 2023 12:16PM
