From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Rally & Press Conference Demands More Prison Closures Across California
Date:
Thursday, January 12, 2023
Time:
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Californians United for a Responsible Budget
Location Details:
California State Capitol (West Steps)
1315 10th St
Sacramento, CA 95814
1315 10th St
Sacramento, CA 95814
RALLY AND PRESS CONFERENCE IN SACRAMENTO WILL DEMAND MORE PRISON CLOSURES ACROSS CALIFORNIA
Community organizers call for at least 7 more state prisons to be closed by 2025
WHO: Organized by Californians United for a Responsible Budget (CURB) and the #CloseCAPrisons campaign
WHAT: Rally and Press Conference
WHEN: Thursday, January 12th 2023, 9am-10:30am
WHERE: California State Capitol (West Steps)––1315 10th St, Sacramento, CA 95814
WHY: Prison closure advocates are holding a rally and press conference to share a community roadmap demanding more prison closures be included in Governor Gavin Newsom’s 2023-2024 final state budget.
DETAILS: There will be upwards of a 100 people in attendance with signs and banners. Speakers will be available for photo and interview opportunities.
AGENDA:
9:00am Guest & Press Arrival Time
9:30am Rally & Press Conference
CONFIRMED SPEAKERS:
Amber-Rose Howard, Californians United for a Responsible Budget
Marlene Sanchez, Ella Baker Center
Yoel Haile, ACLU of Northern California
Michaé De La Cuadra, Budget 2 Save Lives
Genevieve Romero, Care First Coalition
Woods Ervin, Critical Resistance
More Announcements Coming Soon
RESOURCES:
CURB –– The People’s Plan for Prison Closure
Press Links –– Close CA Prisons media hits
Community organizers call for at least 7 more state prisons to be closed by 2025
WHO: Organized by Californians United for a Responsible Budget (CURB) and the #CloseCAPrisons campaign
WHAT: Rally and Press Conference
WHEN: Thursday, January 12th 2023, 9am-10:30am
WHERE: California State Capitol (West Steps)––1315 10th St, Sacramento, CA 95814
WHY: Prison closure advocates are holding a rally and press conference to share a community roadmap demanding more prison closures be included in Governor Gavin Newsom’s 2023-2024 final state budget.
DETAILS: There will be upwards of a 100 people in attendance with signs and banners. Speakers will be available for photo and interview opportunities.
AGENDA:
9:00am Guest & Press Arrival Time
9:30am Rally & Press Conference
CONFIRMED SPEAKERS:
Amber-Rose Howard, Californians United for a Responsible Budget
Marlene Sanchez, Ella Baker Center
Yoel Haile, ACLU of Northern California
Michaé De La Cuadra, Budget 2 Save Lives
Genevieve Romero, Care First Coalition
Woods Ervin, Critical Resistance
More Announcements Coming Soon
RESOURCES:
CURB –– The People’s Plan for Prison Closure
Press Links –– Close CA Prisons media hits
For more information: http://curbprisonspending.org
Added to the calendar on Tue, Jan 3, 2023 12:16PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network