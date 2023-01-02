Kim Stanley Robinson's Half Century Love Affair With the Sierra Nevada

Wednesday, March 15, 2023

7:00 PM - 9:00 PM

Speaker

KQED Live

Herbst Theatre

401 Van Ness Ave

San Francisco, CA 94102

Kim Stanley Robinson has finely crafted nearly two dozen works of science fiction, many describing scientists and other characters who find solutions to the world's most disastrous ecological problems.



Join KQED Live for an intimate conversation with one of California's most inventive authors to discuss writing, hiking, finding hope in an era of climate change and his new book The High Sierra: A Love Story, a personal, cultural and geologic exploration of the place he calls the "best mountain range on Earth."



