Kim Stanley Robinson's Half Century Love Affair With the Sierra Nevada
Date:
Wednesday, March 15, 2023
Time:
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Type:
Speaker
Organizer/Author:
KQED Live
Email:
Location Details:
Herbst Theatre
401 Van Ness Ave
San Francisco, CA 94102
Kim Stanley Robinson has finely crafted nearly two dozen works of science fiction, many describing scientists and other characters who find solutions to the world's most disastrous ecological problems.
Join KQED Live for an intimate conversation with one of California's most inventive authors to discuss writing, hiking, finding hope in an era of climate change and his new book The High Sierra: A Love Story, a personal, cultural and geologic exploration of the place he calls the "best mountain range on Earth."
In Person: $35.
For more information: https://www.kqed.org/event/2803
