top
East Bay
East Bay
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 1/21/2023
East Bay Racial Justice

Barbara Lee & Elihu Harris Lecture Series Presents Bishop Nathan D. Baxter

1574_v0.jpg
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Saturday, January 21, 2023
Time:
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Type:
Speaker
Organizer/Author:
Martin Luther King Jr. Freedom Center
Email:
Phone:
510-434-3988
Location Details:
Beebe Memorial Cathedral
3900 Telegraph Avenue
Oakland, CA 94609
The popular Barbara Lee and Elihu Harris Lecture Series resumes its live presentations with a lecture by the Very Reverend Nathan D. Baxter, retired Bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Central Pennsylvania and former Dean of the National Cathedral, Saturday, January 21, 2023, at 7 pm at Beebe Memorial Cathedral in Oakland. The 12-year-old lecture series focuses on Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.'s question: "Where do we go from here: Chaos or community?".

Nathan D. Baxter has devoted his life to serving the public through ministry spanning 50 years. He is regarded as a national leader and international luminary in civil rights and civic engagement with a career that has embraced official service under four US Presidents and their administrations, the United States Congress and multiple local communities, educational institutions and nonprofit service organizations.

Through his illustrious work, he has inspired and sustained unity and community uplift on a local and national scale. His work stands at the critical intersection of human and civil rights, faith and culture and he has been a tireless architect of what Dr. King calls the "beloved community" and our place as Americans in a unified "world house".

Now in its 12th year, The Barbara Lee and Elihu Harris Lecture Series has presented more than 30 events with dozens of civil rights leaders. The Series is produced by the Martin Luther King Jr. Freedom Center in Oakland, CA, and the Peralta Community College District.

Free with reservation.
For more information: http://www.mlkfreedomcenter.org
Added to the calendar on Mon, Jan 2, 2023 9:50PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$ 660.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2023 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code