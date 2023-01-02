Barbara Lee & Elihu Harris Lecture Series Presents Bishop Nathan D. Baxter

Date:

Saturday, January 21, 2023

Time:

7:00 PM - 9:00 PM

Event Type:

Speaker

Organizer/Author:

Martin Luther King Jr. Freedom Center

Email:

Phone:

510-434-3988

Location Details:

Beebe Memorial Cathedral

3900 Telegraph Avenue

Oakland, CA 94609

The popular Barbara Lee and Elihu Harris Lecture Series resumes its live presentations with a lecture by the Very Reverend Nathan D. Baxter, retired Bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Central Pennsylvania and former Dean of the National Cathedral, Saturday, January 21, 2023, at 7 pm at Beebe Memorial Cathedral in Oakland. The 12-year-old lecture series focuses on Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.'s question: "Where do we go from here: Chaos or community?".



Nathan D. Baxter has devoted his life to serving the public through ministry spanning 50 years. He is regarded as a national leader and international luminary in civil rights and civic engagement with a career that has embraced official service under four US Presidents and their administrations, the United States Congress and multiple local communities, educational institutions and nonprofit service organizations.



Through his illustrious work, he has inspired and sustained unity and community uplift on a local and national scale. His work stands at the critical intersection of human and civil rights, faith and culture and he has been a tireless architect of what Dr. King calls the "beloved community" and our place as Americans in a unified "world house".



Now in its 12th year, The Barbara Lee and Elihu Harris Lecture Series has presented more than 30 events with dozens of civil rights leaders. The Series is produced by the Martin Luther King Jr. Freedom Center in Oakland, CA, and the Peralta Community College District.



Free with reservation.