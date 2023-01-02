From the Open-Publishing Calendar
We Have Had Enough!They Have Crossed The Line! NNU-CNA Sutter Alta Bates Nurses Strike
On January 1, over 100 striking NNU-CNA nurses and community supporters rallied at Sutter's Alta Bates hospital
Over 100 NNU CNA Sutter nurses and community supporters rallied at the Sutter Berkeley Alta Bates hospital on January 1, 2023 where workers are conducting a ten day strike They are fed up with understaffing and the failure of the State of California to enforce staff ratios which means many do not even have time to have lunch and breaks.
They also said that they need more union democracy and are angry about the NNU CNA staff pushing at two tier contract that would have eliminated defined pensions for new nurses.
NNU-CNA Berkeley Sutter Alta Bates Hospital Nurses Fed Up With Concession Contracts & Strike On
https://youtu.be/TrwWdQOPxkQ
Bay Area Alta Bates CNA Nurses Revolt
https://labornotes.org/2022/12/alta-bates-nurses-revolt
Bay Area Alta Bates CNA Nurses Revolt
https://labornotes.org/2022/12/alta-bates-nurses-revolt
Healthcare Workers, Covid & Black Lives Matter with Luci Riley NNU CNA Alta Bates Hospital
https://youtu.be/i_lwtGNMN0E
$8000 A Week Scabs At Sutter Alta Bates Hospital As CNA NNU Nurses & Techs Strike For 9th Time
https://youtu.be/sjMYmkAZaFk
Sutter Alta-Bates CNA Nurses 7th Strike To Keep Benefits/Conditions & Defend Patient Care
https://youtu.be/RQjcbn69Ypw
Nurses, Covid-19, The Healthcare Crisis & Defending Public Health With NNU Pres. Deborah Burger R.N.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hmZHsfSLZ_A
STOP Trump's CDC Rules On Masks! NNU-CNA & Other Unions Demand That Gov Newsom Enforce Cal/OSHA Rules To Protect Healthcare Workers
https://youtu.be/sLS4Q23BUvE
UCSF Nurses Say We Are Not Prepared For Ebola! NNU CNA Nurses Demand Mandatory Protocols
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CIIEnJuMhl4
"When Nurses Aren't Safe, Patients Aren't Safe" UCSF NNU-CNA Nurses Rally On Coronavirus Pandemic
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lTbtM_5p9jY
NNU/CNA SF CPMC Nurses Demand PPE Equipment & More Staffing While CPMC Gets Millions From Government
https://youtu.be/jElrN8aFMO0
STOP Trump's CDC Rules On Masks! NNU-CNA & Other Unions Demand That Gov Newsom Enforce Cal/OSHA Rules To Protect Healthcare Workers
https://youtu.be/sLS4Q23BUvE
No More "One Mask Per Shift"! SF NNU CNA Nurses Demand Real Protection At St. Mary's Hospital
https://youtu.be/1LzXXdSXRH8
Global Nurses Solidarity Assembly In San Francisco & Nurses Speak Out
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NC-9RrSQzAM&t=851s
COVID-19 SF DPH Healthcare Workers Under Attack, Health & Safety, Racism & Retaliation
https://youtu.be/ab0u9NdFNeA
Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/fod-0bMajMU
