East Bay Health, Housing & Public Services Labor & Workers

We Have Had Enough!They Have Crossed The Line! NNU-CNA Sutter Alta Bates Nurses Strike

by Labor Video Project
Mon, Jan 2, 2023 4:53PM
On January 1, over 100 striking NNU-CNA nurses and community supporters rallied at Sutter's Alta Bates hospital
sm_nnu_cna_alta_bates_strike_jan1.jpg
original image (3125x1993)
Over 100 NNU CNA Sutter nurses and community supporters rallied at the Sutter Berkeley Alta Bates hospital on January 1, 2023 where workers are conducting a ten day strike They are fed up with understaffing and the failure of the State of California to enforce staff ratios which means many do not even have time to have lunch and breaks.

They also said that they need more union democracy and are angry about the NNU CNA staff pushing at two tier contract that would have eliminated defined pensions for new nurses.

Additional Media:
NNU-CNA Berkeley Sutter Alta Bates Hospital Nurses Fed Up With Concession Contracts & Strike On
https://youtu.be/TrwWdQOPxkQ

Bay Area Alta Bates CNA Nurses Revolt
https://labornotes.org/2022/12/alta-bates-nurses-revolt

Healthcare Workers, Covid & Black Lives Matter with Luci Riley NNU CNA Alta Bates Hospital
https://youtu.be/i_lwtGNMN0E

$8000 A Week Scabs At Sutter Alta Bates Hospital As CNA NNU Nurses & Techs Strike For 9th Time
https://youtu.be/sjMYmkAZaFk

Sutter Alta-Bates CNA Nurses 7th Strike To Keep Benefits/Conditions & Defend Patient Care
https://youtu.be/RQjcbn69Ypw

Nurses, Covid-19, The Healthcare Crisis & Defending Public Health With NNU Pres. Deborah Burger R.N.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hmZHsfSLZ_A

STOP Trump's CDC Rules On Masks! NNU-CNA & Other Unions Demand That Gov Newsom Enforce Cal/OSHA Rules To Protect Healthcare Workers
https://youtu.be/sLS4Q23BUvE

UCSF Nurses Say We Are Not Prepared For Ebola! NNU CNA Nurses Demand Mandatory Protocols
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CIIEnJuMhl4

"When Nurses Aren't Safe, Patients Aren't Safe" UCSF NNU-CNA Nurses Rally On Coronavirus Pandemic
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lTbtM_5p9jY

NNU/CNA SF CPMC Nurses Demand PPE Equipment & More Staffing While CPMC Gets Millions From Government
https://youtu.be/jElrN8aFMO0

No More "One Mask Per Shift"! SF NNU CNA Nurses Demand Real Protection At St. Mary's Hospital
https://youtu.be/1LzXXdSXRH8

Global Nurses Solidarity Assembly In San Francisco & Nurses Speak Out
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NC-9RrSQzAM&t=851s

COVID-19 SF DPH Healthcare Workers Under Attack, Health & Safety, Racism & Retaliation
https://youtu.be/ab0u9NdFNeA

Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/fod-0bMajMU
§Huelga! Striking NNU CNA
by Labor Video Project
Mon, Jan 2, 2023 4:53PM
sm_nnu_cna_alta_bates_rally_jan1.jpg
original image (2532x2156)
NNU CNA Sutter Alta Bates nurses are angry about dangerous staffing and the failure of Governor Newsom to enforce the staffing ratios.
https://youtu.be/fod-0bMajMU
§NNU CNA Alta Bates Nurses Lounge
by Labor Video Project
Mon, Jan 2, 2023 4:53PM
sm_nnu_cna_alta_bates_no_corruption_1-2-23.jpg
original image (2592x2484)
Striking Sutter Alta Bates NNU CNA nurses want the staff nurses to run their union and are furious that the staff worked with management to push a two tier contract that would have eliminated defined pensions for newly hired nurses.
https://youtu.be/fod-0bMajMU
§Sutter Dividing NNU CNA Nurses
by Labor Video Project
Mon, Jan 2, 2023 4:53PM
sm_nnu_cna_alta_bates_picket_jan1.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
The Sutter bosses have split off the other Sutter hospital from having parity and a united contract linking up all nurses. They are also working to shut down Alta Bates and are driving the patient conditions down by unsafe staffing.
https://youtu.be/fod-0bMajMU
§Masks and Hand Heaters
by Labor Video Project
Mon, Jan 2, 2023 4:53PM
sm_nnu_cna_alta_bates_jan_1_strike.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
The CNA table had masks for strikers and hand heaters.
https://youtu.be/fod-0bMajMU
