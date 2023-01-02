On January 1, over 100 striking NNU-CNA nurses and community supporters rallied at Sutter's Alta Bates hospital

Over 100 NNU CNA Sutter nurses and community supporters rallied at the Sutter Berkeley Alta Bates hospital on January 1, 2023 where workers are conducting a ten day strike They are fed up with understaffing and the failure of the State of California to enforce staff ratios which means many do not even have time to have lunch and breaks.They also said that they need more union democracy and are angry about the NNU CNA staff pushing at two tier contract that would have eliminated defined pensions for new nurses.

Labor Video Project