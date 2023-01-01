Enticed by wealth and self-glory -- the media, corrupt tribal governments, and self-dealing non-profits operate a vacuum for truth, violating the sacred places of origin. The most censored issues in Indian country in 2022.

Enticed by wealth and self-glory -- the media, corrupt tribal governments, and self-dealing non-profits operate a vacuum for truth, violating the sacred places of originBy Brenda NorrellCensored NewsThe sacred places hold mysteries and are repositories of precious metals and minerals. While Native elders warn of the responsibility to protect the sacred, the media has become increasingly complicit in the crimes of corrupt tribal governments and self-dealing non-profits.Lithium mining now targets the sacred places of Quechan in southern California, the sacred spring of Hualapai in northwestern Arizona, and the Paiute Massacre Site at Thacker Pass in northern Nevada. The greenwashing for electric vehicles has created a new rush of destruction by foreign mining companies for lithium and other metals for batteries.From the dangerous emissions in the Bakken oil and gas fields in North Dakota and Anadarko, Oklahoma -- to the new helium mining on sacred places, approved by lame-duck Navajo councilmen this week in the Navajo Nation Council session -- there is seldom coverage in the national media.Israel's Elbit Systems constructed spy towers on Tohono O'odham burial places on the Tohono O'odham Nation. These integrated fixed towers now provide live feed video to U.S. Border Patrol agents, who are increasingly charged with serial rape, assault, drug running and murder.The Pope admitted the Catholic Church was responsible for genocide this summer. Native children kidnapped from their families, and incarcerated in residential schools, died of starvation, disease, abuse, torture and murder. Mohawk Mothers are in court protecting the land where the CIA and Canada conducted the torture experiments of MKUltra.Armchair journalism is the easy way out. The popular faux journalism -- imitation journalism -- is produced by paid reporters who never leave their easy chairs. They rely on a mix of plagiarism, rewriting other reporters' hard work, and making phone calls, without ever being present to determine the facts. They often front for the casinos in a violation of ethics.The "Money Pump" of non-profits in Indian country reveals an industry hiding wealth, huge salaries and deceiving the public.Read the full article of the Most Censored in Indian Country in 2022 at Censored NewsPhotos: Israel's Elbit Systems, used in Palestine, is shown on the Arizona border. Hualapai's sacred spring is now targeted for lithium mining. The CEO of Navajo energy transition wants to operate the mine that will deplete and poison the water of Hualapai's sacred spring. Paiute and Shoshone march to protect Thacker Pass from lithium mining, the site where Paiute were massacred, in northern Nevada. Oil and gas wells of the Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara Nation in North Dakota, the Bakken oil fields, are now the fifth largest producer of poisonous gases in the world. The Anadarko, Oklahoma oil and gas wells are now the seventh largest producer of dangerous emissions in the world, according to the Climate Trace map released at the United Nations Climate Summit, COP27, in Egypt.Censored News is in its 17th year with no ads, grants or revenues.