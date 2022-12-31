USDA Advisory Committee on Minority Farmers comes to the “Farm to Fork Capitol of America” blackagriculture [at] yahoo.com) by Khubaka, Michael Harris

24th Annual, California State Capitol Kwanzaa Celebration, Room 126, Historic Hearing Room, official Federal Register Notice was received for the first in person USDA Advisory Committee Minority Farmers in many years and indeed it will be held West of the Rocky Mountains, Habari Gani

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Office of Partnerships and Public Engagement has announced an in person and public teleconference of the Advisory Committee on Minority Farmers (ACMF)



The meeting will be held at the University of California, at Davis ARC Conference Center, 760 Orchard Rd., Davis, CA 95616.



Parking in Lot 25 at Nominal Cost



Participants will discuss USDA outreach, technical assistance, and capacity building for and with minority farmers; the implementation of the Socially Disadvantaged and Veteran Farmer and Rancher Grant Program (2501 Program); and methods of maximizing the participation of minority farmers and ranchers in USDA programs; and to plan clear mechanisms for providing recommendations to Secretary Vilsack and report to Congressional leadership for legislative consideration in the coming 2023 Farm Bill debates.



The public conference calls will be held on January 18-20, 2023, 9:00 am - 5:00 pm PST



To listen to the discussion, use the call-in number: 888-251-2949 or 215-861-0694 and the participant code: 2154982#



The Advisory Committee on Minority Farmers is made up of 15 members, including representatives for: socially disadvantaged farmers or ranchers, nonprofit organizations, civil rights organizations or professions, and institutions of higher education.



Congress authorized the committee in 2008, and since its inception, it has served to advise the Secretary and USDA on the implementation of the section 2501 Program of the Food, Agriculture, Conservation and Trade Act of 1990; methods of maximizing the participation of socially disadvantaged farmers or ranchers in USDA programs; and civil rights activities within USDA.



The Committee is managed by USDA’s Office of Partnerships and Public Engagement (OPPE). Learn more about this advisory committee at the OPPE website.



USDA’s Office of Partnerships and Public Engagement develops and maintains partnerships focused on solutions to challenges facing rural and underserved communities in the United States, and connects those communities to the education, tools, and resources available to them through U.S. Department of Agriculture programs and initiatives.