ELECTION 2022: WHAT DOES IT MEAN FOR THE SOCIALIST LEFT?Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, 2:30 – 4:30 pmPlease register in advance atto receive your personal link for this event.The Democrats are rejoicing that they lost fewer congressional seats than had been predicted. The Republicans are ready to scuttle any meager reforms that are proposed. Donald Trump’s political career seems to be imploding, but his base is still there. Join us to discuss what it will take to change this dreary picture and build towards a socialist future.Howie Hawkins – Environmental activist, trade unionist, Green Party candidate for president in 2020, plans to run again in 2024Gwen McLaughlin – San Francisco Democratic Socialists of America Electoral Board Member, Field Director for Yes on M! Fill Empty Homes Campaign*Organizations listed for identification purposes only.This event is sponsored by the Oakland Greens, Bay Area System Change Not Climate Change, and the Alameda County Peace and Freedom Party.For more information email