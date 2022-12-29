Our “California Grown” Pan African Global Kwanzaa Holiday producing good fruit. bkackagriculture [at] yahoo.com) by Khubaka, Michael Harris

Historic Alta California and Pacific Island US Territories Minority Farmers and Ranchers have new focus and opportunity, Kwanzaa everyday.

As we aligned challenging interests to produce the 24th Annual California State Capitol Kwanzaa the good news poured down, globally.



California is poised to align US Africa public policy strategy for 2023-2025 and implement a path toward the Renaissance of Black Agriculture.



Our California Black Agriculture Working Group accepted the assignment to nurture young Pan African women both new students and returning graduates 18-35 in agribusiness jobs and careers.



In the spirit of our Patron Saint of the Montgomery Women’s Political Council and Queen Mother’s wisdom we are poised for Spring 2023.



Constituents of bipartisan Congressional leaders from California have empowered the Minority Farmers Advisory Committee and we give thanks Secretary Vilsack and the interagency Biden/Harris Administration joins Coach Prime west of the Mississippi, in a good way.



The Good News:



Pursuant to the Federal Advisory Committee Act (FACA), the Office of Partnerships and Public Engagement (OPPE) is announcing a meeting of the Advisory Committee on Minority Farmers (ACMF).



USDA Secretary Vilsack is committed to actions that enhance minority farmers' ability to produce and thrive as businesses through USDA's customer service enhancements, expanded outreach, technical assistance, and capacity building.



To that end, the ACMF will likewise recommend action-oriented strategies for maximizing the participation of minority farmers by leveraging those programs that ensure a food secure nation and effectively steward our natural resources.



These principals will usher in business growth and opportunity for those minority agricultural communities plagued with fragile economies in decline.