From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
YR Media Eco-Party Hour
Date:
Saturday, February 25, 2023
Time:
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Type:
Party/Street Party
Organizer/Author:
KQED Live
Email:
Location Details:
KQED Headquarters
2601 Mariposa Street
San Francisco, CA 94110
2601 Mariposa Street
San Francisco, CA 94110
KQED Live and the YR Media pod squad present an environmentally friendly, all-natural, compostable, net-zero sustainable party hour hosted by Nyge Turner and Dominique French of the Adult ISH podcast.
Experience organic conversation with hip-hop artist and climate activist Xiuhtezcatl Martinez, BPA-free musical stylings by Bryan C. Simmons and science-backed solutions shared by locally sourced storytellers and organizations.
Put your upcycled permaculture shoes on and get ready to dance for a brighter climate future.
In Person: $18 General / $10 Students / Livestream: Free.
Experience organic conversation with hip-hop artist and climate activist Xiuhtezcatl Martinez, BPA-free musical stylings by Bryan C. Simmons and science-backed solutions shared by locally sourced storytellers and organizations.
Put your upcycled permaculture shoes on and get ready to dance for a brighter climate future.
In Person: $18 General / $10 Students / Livestream: Free.
For more information: https://www.kqed.org/event/2795
Added to the calendar on Wed, Dec 28, 2022 10:56PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network