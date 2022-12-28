top
Saturday, February 25, 2023
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Party/Street Party
KQED Live
KQED Headquarters
2601 Mariposa Street
San Francisco, CA 94110
KQED Live and the YR Media pod squad present an environmentally friendly, all-natural, compostable, net-zero sustainable party hour hosted by Nyge Turner and Dominique French of the Adult ISH podcast.

Experience organic conversation with hip-hop artist and climate activist Xiuhtezcatl Martinez, BPA-free musical stylings by Bryan C. Simmons and science-backed solutions shared by locally sourced storytellers and organizations.

Put your upcycled permaculture shoes on and get ready to dance for a brighter climate future.

In Person: $18 General / $10 Students / Livestream: Free.
For more information: https://www.kqed.org/event/2795
