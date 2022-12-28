YR Media Eco-Party Hour

Date:

Saturday, February 25, 2023

Time:

7:00 PM - 9:00 PM

Event Type:

Party/Street Party

Organizer/Author:

KQED Live

Email:

Location Details:

KQED Headquarters

2601 Mariposa Street

San Francisco, CA 94110

KQED Live and the YR Media pod squad present an environmentally friendly, all-natural, compostable, net-zero sustainable party hour hosted by Nyge Turner and Dominique French of the Adult ISH podcast.



Experience organic conversation with hip-hop artist and climate activist Xiuhtezcatl Martinez, BPA-free musical stylings by Bryan C. Simmons and science-backed solutions shared by locally sourced storytellers and organizations.



Put your upcycled permaculture shoes on and get ready to dance for a brighter climate future.



In Person: $18 General / $10 Students / Livestream: Free.