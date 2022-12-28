From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Diversity Film Series: Childcare in America: 'Through the Night.'
Date:
Thursday, January 19, 2023
Time:
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Type:
Screening
Organizer/Author:
Appreciating Diversity Film Series
Email:
Phone:
510-871-1088
Location Details:
Ellen Driscoll Playhouse
325 Highland Avenue near the corner of Oakland avenue
Piedmont, CA 94611
"Through the Night" is an intimate cinema verite portrait of working mothers whose lives intersect at a 24-hour daycare center: a mother working the overnight shift at a pediatric hospital, another holding 3 jobs to support her family and the woman who cares for their children whose parents have nowhere else to turn.
"This quietly engaging documentary is also subtly political, showing with clear eyes how good people are trying to patch gaps in our society that shouldn't be there in the first place." Los Angeles Times
"Through the Night" won the NYT Critics Pick 2020 and the Hollywood Critic Top 10 from Tribeca and South by Southwest Film Festivals.
This 76 minute film will be followed by a discussion of current East Bay childcare services led by BANANAS child care referral and family resources Director Kym Johnson.
The film series is sponsored by the The Piedmont Anti-Racism and Diversity Committee, the Piedmont Adult School, the City of Piedmont, and the Piedmont Chapter of the League of Women Voters.
Diversityfilmseries.org
Free, no RSVP needed.
For more information: http://diversityfilmseries.org
