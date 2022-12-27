From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Solidarity Rally For CNA Striking Sutter Nurses At Alta Bates:Start New Year With Strikers
Date:
Sunday, January 01, 2023
Time:
10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Event Type:
Class/Workshop
Organizer/Author:
CNA Alta Bates Nurses
Location Details:
Sutter Alta Bates Hospital
2450 Ashby St.
Berkeley
2450 Ashby St.
Berkeley
Come to a rally at Alta Bates on New Year´s Day 10-2pm Sunday at Alta Bates Hospital
Nurses are fed up with poor staffing. Nurses are on strike for nurse retention, pensions, and a decent contract.
Like the railroad workers, UC academic workers, members of the ILWU, Sutter management has tried to isolate East Bay nurses by signing inferior contracts at other smaller California Sutter facilities
The nurses at our local hospitals voted No to the inferior offer and Yes to striking.
Join us at the rally, Sunday!
Nurses are fed up with poor staffing. Nurses are on strike for nurse retention, pensions, and a decent contract.
Like the railroad workers, UC academic workers, members of the ILWU, Sutter management has tried to isolate East Bay nurses by signing inferior contracts at other smaller California Sutter facilities
The nurses at our local hospitals voted No to the inferior offer and Yes to striking.
Join us at the rally, Sunday!
For more information: https://www.nationalnursesunited.org/press...
Added to the calendar on Tue, Dec 27, 2022 7:58PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network