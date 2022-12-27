Solidarity Rally For CNA Striking Sutter Nurses At Alta Bates:Start New Year With Strikers

Date:

Sunday, January 01, 2023

Time:

10:00 AM - 2:00 PM

Event Type:

Class/Workshop

Organizer/Author:

CNA Alta Bates Nurses

Location Details:

Sutter Alta Bates Hospital

2450 Ashby St.

Berkeley

Come to a rally at Alta Bates on New Year´s Day 10-2pm Sunday at Alta Bates Hospital



Nurses are fed up with poor staffing. Nurses are on strike for nurse retention, pensions, and a decent contract.



Like the railroad workers, UC academic workers, members of the ILWU, Sutter management has tried to isolate East Bay nurses by signing inferior contracts at other smaller California Sutter facilities



The nurses at our local hospitals voted No to the inferior offer and Yes to striking.

Join us at the rally, Sunday!