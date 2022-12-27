top
Keith McHenry, Co-founder of “Food Not Bombs” Global Movement, Arrested Today

by Santa Cruz Food Not Bombs
Tue, Dec 27, 2022 5:45PM
December 27, 2022 - Keith McHenry, the co-founder of the global movement “Food Not Bombs” was arrested today and is in jail now.
sm_keith-mchenry-christmas-meal-food-not-bombs-santa-cruz-town-clock-december-25-2022.jpg
original image (1536x2048)
Keith McHenry, the co-founder of the global movement “Food Not Bombs” was arrested and jailed by the Santa Cruz Police Department today for the crime of serving food to the unhoused community members. Approximately 10 officers of the Santa Cruz Police Department arrested Keith at approximately 10:00 am today, December 27, 2022, in River Street Parking Garage #10, 24 River Street, as he was setting up tables to serve a meal out of the intense rain.

This egregious treatment of this community hero comes just two days after Food Not Bombs served a free Christmas feast to over 500 unhoused persons in downtown Santa Cruz. Keith is being held at Santa Cruz County Jail facing two misdemeanor charges of blocking a parking space and loitering in a parking garage. The police also confiscated some equipment belonging to Food Not Bombs including tables, cups for coffee and sugar.

When released, Keith can be reached at keith [at] foodnotbombs.net or at 575 770 3377.

Photo: Keith McHenry at the Santa Cruz Town Clock on Christmas Day.
For more information: http://foodnotbombs.net/
§Food Not Bombs at the Santa Cruz Town Clock on Christmas Day
by Santa Cruz Food Not Bombs
Tue, Dec 27, 2022 5:45PM
sm_christmas_meal_food_not_bombs_santa_cruz_town_clock_december_25_2022___.jpg
original image (2048x1536)
http://foodnotbombs.net/
§Food Not Bombs at the Santa Cruz Town Clock on Christmas Day
by Santa Cruz Food Not Bombs
Tue, Dec 27, 2022 5:45PM
sm_christmas_meal_food_not_bombs_santa_cruz_town_clock_december_25_2022.jpg
original image (960x720)
http://foodnotbombs.net/
© 2000–2022 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
