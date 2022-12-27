top
East Bay Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism

Strike Debt Bay Area Book Group: Less Is More

Date:
Saturday, January 14, 2023
Time:
5:00 PM - 6:30 PM
Event Type:
Other
Organizer/Author:
Strike Debt Bay Area
Email:
Location Details:
Online: Email strike.debt.bay.area@gmail.com a few days beforehand for the the online invite.
For December, we are reading the first part, and the beginning of the second part, of Less is More, by Jason Hickel (Amazon, Barnes & Noble).

For January, 2023, we are finishing the book.

The world has finally awoken to the reality of climate breakdown and ecological collapse. Now we must face up to its primary cause. Capitalism demands perpetual expansion, which is devastating the living world. There is only one solution that will lead to meaningful and immediate change: DEGROWTH. If we want to have a shot at halting the crisis, we need to restore the balance. We need to change how we see nature and our place in it, shifting from a philosophy of domination and extraction to one that's rooted in reciprocity and regeneration.

We need to evolve beyond the dogmas of capitalism to a new system that is fit for the twenty-first century. But what does such a society look like? What about jobs? What about health? What about progress? This book tackles these questions and traces a clear pathway to a post-capitalist economy. An economy that's more just, more caring, and more fun. An economy that enables human flourishing while reversing ecological breakdown. An economy that will not only lift us out of our current crisis, but restore our sense of connection to a world that's brimming with life. By taking less, we can become more.

Strike Debt Bay Area hosts this non-technical book group discussion monthly on new and radical economic thinking. Previous readings have included Doughnut EconomicsLimitsBanking on the PeopleCapital and Its Discontents, How to Be an Anti-Capitalist in the 21st Century, The Deficit Myth,  Revenge Capitalism, the Edge of Chaos blog symposium , Re-enchanting the World: Feminism and the Politics of the Commons, The Optimist’s TelescopeMission Economy: A Moonshot Guide to Changing Capitalism, Exploring Degrowth, The Origin of Wealth, Mine!, The Dawn of Everything  A History of the World in Seven Cheap Things, and Beyond Money.

All are welcome!

For more information: http://strike-debt-bay-area.tumblr.com/
Added to the calendar on Tue, Dec 27, 2022 9:50AM
