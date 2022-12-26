From the Open-Publishing Calendar
How About Living Wages? Three Hundred UFCW5 Members Strike SF Macy's Union Square Store
Three hundred members of UFCW 5 went on strike against Macy's at the Union Square store in San Francisco. They are fighting for living wages.
Three hundred UFCW 5 members struck San Francisco Union Square Macy's store on December 23rd and 24th. They reported that they make only $17 to $20 an hour and that management have walked out of negotiations in New York.
Some of the workers have been with Macy's for more than 30 years and cannot survive on wages in San Francisco and the Bay Area that has one of the highest housing costs in the world.
This interview was done on 12/24/22
Northern California IUOE Local 39 Engineers On Strike At Macy's For Cost Of Living & For Healthcare
https://youtube.com/shorts/DA1zIgUkEo
STILL ON THE LINE! Macy's IUOE 39 Engineers Still Fighting Give-backs & Scabs After 63 Day Strike
https://youtu.be/PnBFxOoMuSA
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/0ciXtF7wfiY
They make more than $20 and hour!
Tue, Dec 27, 2022 8:02AM
