Three hundred UFCW 5 members struck San Francisco Union Square Macy's store on December 23rd and 24th. They reported that they make only $17 to $20 an hour and that management have walked out of negotiations in New York.Some of the workers have been with Macy's for more than 30 years and cannot survive on wages in San Francisco and the Bay Area that has one of the highest housing costs in the world.This interview was done on 12/24/22