top
San Francisco
San Francisco
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
San Francisco Labor & Workers

Off to Space with You, Elon Musk!

by Here's Your Ticket
Sun, Dec 25, 2022 2:39PM
Union and labor activists facetiously called for Elon Musk to leave earth for the red planet with a protest at Twitter headquarters in San Francisco on December 19th.
sm_twitkwokticket.jpg
original image (3888x2592)
Photos by Linnet Kwok ProBonoPhoto.org, Steve Ziman ProBonoPhoto.org, and Leon Kunstenaar ProBonoPhoto.org.
Please credit the photographers
Top photo by Linnet Kwok

Elon Musk who rules the roost at Twitter has said he wants to establish a colony on Mars and to die there. On a Monday afternoon, San Francisco activists said go right ahead, the sooner the better.

Demonstrators painted a large message on the roadway in front of the headquarters. They placed the Twitter bird in a circle forming the “O” in the word "Oligarchy" spelling out the word on the street in large letters. Speakers at the demo said that is the system when there is no free speech or democracy and people like Musk are multi billionaires.

Despite a union contract, janitors have been locked out with no pay. After a series of firings, Musk had to call some white collar workers back in when he realized he needed their tech to keep the company operational. One can only imagine the nightmare within the walls of the building.
§Reflecting
by Here's Your Ticket
Sun, Dec 25, 2022 2:39PM
sm_twit_s._ziman_reflecting.jpg
original image (1800x1200)
Photo by Steve Ziman
§HQ
by Here's Your Ticket
Sun, Dec 25, 2022 2:39PM
sm_twitkwokpowerlines.jpg
original image (2592x3240)
Photo by Linnet Kwok
§Just Call Him "Neon Mollusk"
by Here's Your Ticket
Sun, Dec 25, 2022 2:39PM
sm_linnet_leon_mollusk.jpg
original image (2592x3888)
Photo by Linnet Kwok
§Blocking the roadway with banner
by Here's Your Ticket
Sun, Dec 25, 2022 2:39PM
sm_twitziman2.jpg
original image (4362x2776)
Photo by Steve Ziman
§Swirling to paint the twitter symbol
by Here's Your Ticket
Sun, Dec 25, 2022 2:39PM
sm_s._ziman_swirl.jpg
original image (1800x1200)
Photo by Steve Ziman
§Large Letter in the Road
by Here's Your Ticket
Sun, Dec 25, 2022 2:39PM
sm_twitkwokletters.jpg
original image (3888x2592)
Photo by Linnet Kwok
§Breathe
by Here's Your Ticket
Sun, Dec 25, 2022 2:39PM
sm_twitkwokbreathe.jpg
original image (3888x2592)
Photo by Linnet Kwok
§Organize!
by Here's Your Ticket
Sun, Dec 25, 2022 2:39PM
sm_s._ziman_steve_z_.jpg
original image (1200x1604)
Photo by Steve Ziman
§Doggie Meet Up
by Here's Your Ticket
Sun, Dec 25, 2022 2:39PM
sm_jeffgrubler_by_leon.jpg
original image (2934x2100)
Photo by Leon Kunstenaar
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$ 720.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2022 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code