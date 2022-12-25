Off to Space with You, Elon Musk! by Here's Your Ticket

Union and labor activists facetiously called for Elon Musk to leave earth for the red planet with a protest at Twitter headquarters in San Francisco on December 19th.

Photos by Linnet Kwok ProBonoPhoto.org, Steve Ziman ProBonoPhoto.org, and Leon Kunstenaar ProBonoPhoto.org.

Please credit the photographers

Elon Musk who rules the roost at Twitter has said he wants to establish a colony on Mars and to die there. On a Monday afternoon, San Francisco activists said go right ahead, the sooner the better.



Demonstrators painted a large message on the roadway in front of the headquarters. They placed the Twitter bird in a circle forming the “O” in the word "Oligarchy" spelling out the word on the street in large letters. Speakers at the demo said that is the system when there is no free speech or democracy and people like Musk are multi billionaires.



Despite a union contract, janitors have been locked out with no pay. After a series of firings, Musk had to call some white collar workers back in when he realized he needed their tech to keep the company operational. One can only imagine the nightmare within the walls of the building.