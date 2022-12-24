1800 Sutter nurses at Berkeley Alta Bates and Summit hospitals have gone on a strike for ten days. They are angry at a concession agreement that was being pushed by the NNU-CNA leadership that would allow a two tier contract and would continue the loss nurses to Kaiser where nurses are paid $10 to $12 an hour more.

Over 1800 nurses at Sutter's Alta Bates in Berkeley and Summit Medical Center in Oakland began a ten day strike on December 24 through January 1. They were fighting two tier contracts that would put new nurses on a second tier in their pension benefits. Nurses said it was an emergence situation with a turn over of up to 70% and nurses were leaving in droves to go to Kaiser where nurses make $10 to $12 hours more an hour. They said they are stressed out and fed up as well with the divisions in Sutter in which the NNU CNA leadership have allowed management to push a weak contract at other units instead of fighting for a strong master contract similar to what Kaiser nurses have.Alta Bates nurses are also protesting the plans by the Sutter management to close the hospital by creating such dire conditions that patients do not want to go there.Oakland OEA teachers joined the picket lines and reported on the privatization drive against Oakland schools where privatizers have ordered the closures of 11 schools in mostly Black and Brown neighborhood schools.Nurses at other Sutter hospitals in Northern California were allowed to sign substandard contracts and it was reported that CNA representatives were working with Sutter bosses in the hospitals to get the nurses to accept a major concessionary contract at Alta Bates and Summit in Oakland. Nurses are also angry with the failure of the Gavin Newsom and the State of California to enforce the staffing requirements and his dropping of single payer which he promised when he has previously running for office.It was reported as well that over $700 million by the government was sent to Sutter to retrofit Alta Bates and other hospitals but they had refused to spend the funds as well as massive covid funding and that Democratic legislature Nancy Skinner and the other Democrats in the legislature controlled by a super majority of the Democrats has refused to hold hearing and demand that the money be spent on the healthcare system.There was also concern in the community and with nurses about the effect to the community of the closure of this hospital since it is the only Hospital in Berkeley and the closure of the Doctor's hospital in Richmond has meant that people are dying due to the lack of hospitals and the danger of a major earthquake or other catastrophe with not enough beds in such an emergency situation.This was done on December 24, 2022.