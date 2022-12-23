WorkWeek radio covers the Starbuck's in San Francisco. A Starbucks Worker In SF Speaks Out, "Ticket To Mars" Concert In SF, Murder Threats & Removal Of TWU250a President Roger Marenco and UAW Case Holland Tractor 7 Month Strike and their fight for justice.



WorkWeek 12-22-22 Starbucks Worker In SF Speaks Out, "Ticket To Mars" Concert In SF, Murder Threats & Removal Of TWU250a Pres, UAW Case Holland Tractor 7 Month StrikeWorkWeek 12-22-22 Starbucks Worker In SF Speaks Out & "Ticket To Mars" Concert In SFWorkWeek covers the Starbucks strike of over 100 stores and interviews San Francisco Castro district Starbuck's worker Kyle Trainer about the strike at his store. He is a member of Starbucks Workers United and talks about the flagrant union busting by Starbucks.Next WorkWeek covers the 1st "Ticket To Mars" concert at Elon Musk's twitter headquarters in San Francisco. Musicians, artists, tech workers and poets sing and speak out about the attack on journalists and workers by billionaire Elon Musk. This concert took place on Decembers 18. 2022.WorkWeek 12-22-22 Murder Threats & Removal Of TWU250a Pres & UAW Case Holland Tractor 7 Month StrikeOn WorkWeek we hear about the bullying and death threats against former TWU 250a president Roger Marenco and his removal of just before the union local's election. He talks about a campaign of murder threats and bullying and his illegal removal from his position which is the third time he has been removed from office.Next WorkWeek looks at long labor struggle in Wisconsin. Over 1,000 Case Holland tractor workers in have been on strike for over 8 months for living wages, against two tiers, mandatory overtime and justice on the job. They like other workers suffered during the covid pandemic and then are being hit by take-away demands at the UAW organized plant.WorkWeek interviewed President Yasin Mahdi about their conditions and an upcoming solidarity rally.WorkWeek#laborradionetwork #LaborRadioPod #1u #UnionStrong