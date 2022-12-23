top
Starbucks Strike SF , SF "Ticket To Mars" Concert , Removal of TWU250a Pres& UAW180 Strike

by WorkWeek
Fri, Dec 23, 2022 6:59PM
WorkWeek radio covers the Starbuck's in San Francisco. A Starbucks Worker In SF Speaks Out, "Ticket To Mars" Concert In SF, Murder Threats & Removal Of TWU250a President Roger Marenco and UAW Case Holland Tractor 7 Month Strike and their fight for justice.
WorkWeek 12-22-22 Starbucks Worker In SF Speaks Out, "Ticket To Mars" Concert In SF, Murder Threats & Removal Of TWU250a Pres, UAW Case Holland Tractor 7 Month Strike

WorkWeek 12-22-22 Starbucks Worker In SF Speaks Out & "Ticket To Mars" Concert In SF
WorkWeek covers the Starbucks strike of over 100 stores and interviews San Francisco Castro district Starbuck's worker Kyle Trainer about the strike at his store. He is a member of Starbucks Workers United and talks about the flagrant union busting by Starbucks.
Next WorkWeek covers the 1st "Ticket To Mars" concert at Elon Musk's twitter headquarters in San Francisco. Musicians, artists, tech workers and poets sing and speak out about the attack on journalists and workers by billionaire Elon Musk. This concert took place on Decembers 18. 2022.

WorkWeek 12-22-22 Murder Threats & Removal Of TWU250a Pres & UAW Case Holland Tractor 7 Month Strike

https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww-12-22-22-murder-threats-removal-of-twu250a-pres-uaw-case-holland-tractor-7-month-strike

On WorkWeek we hear about the bullying and death threats against former TWU 250a president Roger Marenco and his removal of just before the union local's election. He talks about a campaign of murder threats and bullying and his illegal removal from his position which is the third time he has been removed from office.
Next WorkWeek looks at long labor struggle in Wisconsin. Over 1,000 Case Holland tractor workers in have been on strike for over 8 months for living wages, against two tiers, mandatory overtime and justice on the job. They like other workers suffered during the covid pandemic and then are being hit by take-away demands at the UAW organized plant.
WorkWeek interviewed President Yasin Mahdi about their conditions and an upcoming solidarity rally.

WorkWeek
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio
weeknow [at] gmail.com
#laborradionetwork #LaborRadioPod #1u #UnionStrong
For more information: https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww-1...
§Ticket To Mars Concert At Twitter
by WorkWeek
Fri, Dec 23, 2022 6:59PM
sm_img_2149.jpg
original image (202x640)
Ticket to Mars Concert At Elon Musk's Twitter
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww-1...
§7 Month Strike By UAW 180 Case Holland Strikers In Racine WI
by WorkWeek
Fri, Dec 23, 2022 6:59PM
sm_uaw180_picket_women.jpeg
original image (1280x960)
WorkWeek covers the 7 month strike of Wisconsin Case Holland tractor workers and their fight for justice
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww-1...
§TWU 250a Members Prevented From Voting On Roger Marenco
by WorkWeek
Fri, Dec 23, 2022 6:59PM
twu_250_a_drivers_voting_no.jpg
The TWU 250a leadership removed the President Roger Marenco before the election and banned him from running This is thte third time he has been removed from office.
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww-1...
§Starbucks CEO Flagrantly Violating Labor Laws
by WorkWeek
Fri, Dec 23, 2022 6:59PM
starbucks_ceo_howard_schultz.jpg
Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz has been illegally violating labor rights in order to destroy union organizing efforts. Workers at more than 100 stores went on strike this month to get union rights.
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww-1...
