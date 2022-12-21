From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
New Year's Eve Organists’ Kaleidophone
Date:
Saturday, December 31, 2022
Time:
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Type:
Concert/Show
Organizer/Author:
Vlada Moran
Email:
Phone:
(831) 239-4400
Location Details:
Peace United Church
900 High Street, Santa Cruz
Saturday, December 31, 4:00 PM
New Year's Eve Organists’ Kaleidophone!
Chocolate & Champagne Reception follows the concert.
Peace United Church
900 High Street, Santa Cruz
Free / Donations are Appreciated
Email: vladamuse [at] sbcglobal.net
Call: (831) 239-4400
Free will donations support the PUCC Aeolian-Skinner Organ Maintenance Fund.
Added to the calendar on Wed, Dec 21, 2022 4:55PM
