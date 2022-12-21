top
San Francisco Arts + Action Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism

Tickets to Mars @Twitter!

by Peter Menchini (mayamedia [at] gmail.com)
Wed, Dec 21, 2022 2:36PM
Don't you wish you were painting giant murals and standing up to billionaires with us? On 18 December 2022, activists descended on Twitter's San Francisco headquarters to tell Elon Musk we don't worship billionaires!
tickets_to_mars_2_2.1.2.jpg

On 18 December 2022, activists painted a giant mural in front of Twitter headquarters, as others spoke or sang songs to encourage the painters. This is my 4:31 video of the event, which includes aerial videography by Art Koch.

Tickets to Mars @Twitter - 4K

https://youtu.be/7_AGTPj0_eM

Please enjoy and share!

§Aerial Videography by Art Koch
by Peter Menchini
Wed, Dec 21, 2022 2:36PM
tickets_to_mars_1_2.1.1.jpg
§The Space Karen Trio!
by Peter Menchini
Wed, Dec 21, 2022 2:36PM
tickets_to_mars_3_space_karen_trio_1.1.2.jpg
§
by Peter Menchini
Wed, Dec 21, 2022 2:36PM
tickets_to_mars_4_3.1.1.jpg
§
by Peter Menchini
Wed, Dec 21, 2022 2:36PM
tickets_to_mars_5_2.3.1.jpg
§Aerial Videography by Art Koch
by Peter Menchini
Wed, Dec 21, 2022 2:36PM
tickets_to_mars_6_3.3.1.jpg
§
by Peter Menchini
Wed, Dec 21, 2022 2:36PM
tickets_to_mars_7_2.6.1.jpg
§
by Peter Menchini
Wed, Dec 21, 2022 2:36PM
tickets_to_mars_8_3.5.1.jpg
§
by Peter Menchini
Wed, Dec 21, 2022 2:36PM
tickets_to_mars_9_2.9.1.jpg
§
by Peter Menchini
Wed, Dec 21, 2022 2:36PM
tickets_to_mars_10_3.6.1.jpg
§
by Peter Menchini
Wed, Dec 21, 2022 2:36PM
tickets_to_mars_11_2.11.1.jpg
§
by Peter Menchini
Wed, Dec 21, 2022 2:36PM
tickets_to_mars_12_3.14.1.jpg
§
by Peter Menchini
Wed, Dec 21, 2022 2:36PM
tickets_to_mars_13_4.2.1.jpg
§
by Peter Menchini
Wed, Dec 21, 2022 2:36PM
tickets_to_mars_14_2.15.1.jpg
§
by Peter Menchini
Wed, Dec 21, 2022 2:36PM
tickets_to_mars_15_2.16.1.jpg
