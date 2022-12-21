From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Tickets to Mars @Twitter!
Don't you wish you were painting giant murals and standing up to billionaires with us? On 18 December 2022, activists descended on Twitter's San Francisco headquarters to tell Elon Musk we don't worship billionaires!
On 18 December 2022, activists painted a giant mural in front of Twitter headquarters, as others spoke or sang songs to encourage the painters. This is my 4:31 video of the event, which includes aerial videography by Art Koch.
Tickets to Mars @Twitter - 4K
Please enjoy and share!
