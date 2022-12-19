top
South Bay Health, Housing & Public Services

Ninth Annual Homeless Person's Interfaith Memorial Service in San Jose

sm_screenshot_2022-12-19_at_08-58-58_ninth_annual_homeless_persons_interfaith_memorial_service_70_w_hedding_st_san_jose_ca_95110-1705_united_states_21_december_2022.jpg
original image (1894x547)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Wednesday, December 21, 2022
Time:
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Event Type:
Vigil/Ritual
Organizer/Author:
Silicon Valley Interreligious Council
Location Details:
Plaza of SCC Gov. building
70 W. Hedding Street
San Jose, CA 95110
In-Person Prayer Service

Winter Solstice on Wed. Dec 21 @ noon - 2 PM

Streamed live on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/unitedreligionsinitiative
https://www.facebook.com/SupervisorOttoLee


Come honor the lives of our sisters, brothers, and siblings who died without homes in our community, and bring awareness to the ongoing tragedy of homelessness.

Join leaders from San Jose's diverse religious traditions in prayers, reflections, and reading the names of those who died without homes in the past year in our community.


Sponsored by the Silicon Valley Interreligious Council

Co-Sponsored by Office of Otto Lee, Santa Clara County Supervisor

Partner organizations: Jain Center of Northern California, AGAPE, Tzu Chi Foundation,
San Jose Sikh Gurudwara, Arham Seva Group, Community Seva, Jewish Silicon Valley,
SCC Homeless Union, Lighthouse, Unhoused Resource group, San Jose Viet Running Club, Hands That Care Bay Area, Hope 4 the Unhoused, Recovery Cafe San Jose

Faith Organizations: Jain Temple, Trinity Episcopal Cathedral, First Unitarian Church, Westminster Presbyterian Church, Grace Baptist Church, Catholic Charities of Santa Clara Co.; Temple Emanu-El; Covenant of the Goddess; CHAM Deliverance Ministry;
Ahmadiyya Muslin Community; Hindu American Foundation

Make tax deductible contribution for supplies for the homeless via Paypal to
info [at] sivicouncil.org or mail a check to SiVIC, 4048 Twyla Ln, Campbell, CA 95008.
For more information: https://stayhappening.com/e/ninth-annual-h...
Added to the calendar on Mon, Dec 19, 2022 9:04AM
sm_flyer_-_homeless_persons_interfaith_memorial_service_-_svic_-_20221221.jpg
original image (700x875)
Flyer for Ninth Annual Homeless Person's Interfaith Memorial Service in San Jose
© 2000–2022 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center.
