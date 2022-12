In-Person Prayer ServiceWinter Solstice on Wed. Dec 21 @ noon - 2 PMStreamed live on Facebook:Come honor the lives of our sisters, brothers, and siblings who died without homes in our community, and bring awareness to the ongoing tragedy of homelessness.Join leaders from San Jose's diverse religious traditions in prayers, reflections, and reading the names of those who died without homes in the past year in our community.Sponsored by the Silicon Valley Interreligious CouncilCo-Sponsored by Office of Otto Lee, Santa Clara County SupervisorPartner organizations: Jain Center of Northern California, AGAPE, Tzu Chi Foundation,San Jose Sikh Gurudwara, Arham Seva Group, Community Seva, Jewish Silicon Valley,SCC Homeless Union, Lighthouse, Unhoused Resource group, San Jose Viet Running Club, Hands That Care Bay Area, Hope 4 the Unhoused, Recovery Cafe San JoseFaith Organizations: Jain Temple, Trinity Episcopal Cathedral, First Unitarian Church, Westminster Presbyterian Church, Grace Baptist Church, Catholic Charities of Santa Clara Co.; Temple Emanu-El; Covenant of the Goddess; CHAM Deliverance Ministry;Ahmadiyya Muslin Community; Hindu American FoundationMake tax deductible contribution for supplies for the homeless via Paypal to info [at] sivicouncil.org or mail a check to SiVIC, 4048 Twyla Ln, Campbell, CA 95008.