A Royal Walk with the King Tides in South Bay

Date:

Sunday, January 22, 2023

Time:

11:00 AM - 1:00 PM

Event Type:

Teach-In

Organizer/Author:

KQED Live

Email:

Location Details:

Cooley Landing

2100 Bay Rd

East Palo Alto, CA 94303

Join the Exploratorium, Climate Resilient Communities, and Grassroots Ecology for a stroll along the bay to observe, photograph, and discuss the King Tides. "King Tide" is a popular, non-scientific term people use to describe exceptionally high tides.



Find out what causes the tides and why we have King Tides at this time of year, learn about sea level rise, and local shoreline conditions; including ecology and history of salt marsh habitat, including and local resilience projects. Because of sea level rise, the King Tides of today provide opportunities to experience the "normal" high tides of the future.



Event Information

Free to all, with prior registration required.

We'll meet rain or shine.

We'll have staggered walk times and interactive educational displays.

Offered in both English and Spanish.

The high tide predicted in at East Palo Alto that day is 9.49 feet at 11:16 a.m. PST.

We hope to see you to experience the high tide together on Sunday January 22 at 11:00am and walks will begin at 12:00 noon. Come early to learn together and be on the first walk out during the highest high tide.



Partners

The Exploratorium

Grassroots Ecology

California Coastal Commission

San Mateo County Office of Sustainability



In Person: Free.