A Royal Walk with the King Tides in South Bay
Date:
Sunday, January 22, 2023
Time:
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Event Type:
Teach-In
Organizer/Author:
KQED Live
Email:
Location Details:
Cooley Landing
2100 Bay Rd
East Palo Alto, CA 94303
Join the Exploratorium, Climate Resilient Communities, and Grassroots Ecology for a stroll along the bay to observe, photograph, and discuss the King Tides. "King Tide" is a popular, non-scientific term people use to describe exceptionally high tides.
Find out what causes the tides and why we have King Tides at this time of year, learn about sea level rise, and local shoreline conditions; including ecology and history of salt marsh habitat, including and local resilience projects. Because of sea level rise, the King Tides of today provide opportunities to experience the "normal" high tides of the future.
Free to all, with prior registration required.
We'll meet rain or shine.
We'll have staggered walk times and interactive educational displays.
Offered in both English and Spanish.
The high tide predicted in at East Palo Alto that day is 9.49 feet at 11:16 a.m. PST.
We hope to see you to experience the high tide together on Sunday January 22 at 11:00am and walks will begin at 12:00 noon. Come early to learn together and be on the first walk out during the highest high tide.
Partners
The Exploratorium
Grassroots Ecology
California Coastal Commission
San Mateo County Office of Sustainability
In Person: Free.
For more information: https://www.kqed.org/event/2770
Added to the calendar on Sun, Dec 18, 2022 10:33PM
