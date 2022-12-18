The Big Payback with Erika Alexander & Whitney Dow

Date:

Thursday, January 12, 2023

Time:

7:00 PM - 9:00 PM

Event Type:

Panel Discussion

Organizer/Author:

KQED Live

Email:

Location Details:

KQED Headquarters

2601 Mariposa Street

San Francisco, CA 94110

Actress-activist Erika Alexander (Living Single) and filmmaker Whitney Dow (Two Towns of Jasper) present a preview of their new PBS documentary The Big Payback, which looks at the first tax-funded reparations bill in the United States and at one local leader as she and her community struggle to realize restitution for its citizens.



Alexander and Dow join California leaders and KQED to discuss how reparations for slavery are being devised and enacted at the state and local levels.



In Person: $10 / Livestream: Free.