The Big Payback with Erika Alexander & Whitney Dow
Date:
Thursday, January 12, 2023
Time:
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
KQED Live
Email:
Location Details:
KQED Headquarters
2601 Mariposa Street
San Francisco, CA 94110
2601 Mariposa Street
San Francisco, CA 94110
Actress-activist Erika Alexander (Living Single) and filmmaker Whitney Dow (Two Towns of Jasper) present a preview of their new PBS documentary The Big Payback, which looks at the first tax-funded reparations bill in the United States and at one local leader as she and her community struggle to realize restitution for its citizens.
Alexander and Dow join California leaders and KQED to discuss how reparations for slavery are being devised and enacted at the state and local levels.
In Person: $10 / Livestream: Free.
For more information: https://www.kqed.org/event/2768
