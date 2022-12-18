Critique of Religion and Market Religion and Post-colonialism by Franz Hinkelammert and Sebastian Pittl

Critique of religion as critique of fetishism is a critique of earthly gods, which are false gods. "Man is the highest being for man." Marx develops it further in other words and formulates his idea of the liberation of man in the Communist Manifesto. There he says: "In place of the old bourgeois society with its classes and class antagonisms comes...the free development of all. "