New Years Day 2023 World Naked Bike Ride and Polar Plunge

Date:

Sunday, January 01, 2023

Time:

10:30 AM - 2:30 PM

Event Type:

Critical Mass

Organizer/Author:

WNBR-SF

Location Details:

Meet on the Great Highway at the Taraval Street crossing

Seasons Greetings everyone from WNBR-SF.

While it looks like the New Year 2023 we'll have a full Bike Naking Season. While the Riptide Bar has made no announcement about A New Years Day Polar Plunge at Ocean Beach, that doesn't mean we have to give up beginning 2023 with our own WNBR and Polar Plunge.

In the same fashion as Critical Mass, people have a habit of showing up anyway for established events. Since 2011, the Riptide sponsored Polar Plunge that has drawn 400 or more people every year, it stands to reason several hundred will show up to plunge, whether or not the sponsors are there to host it.



So let's do this. On New Years Day, at around 10:30am, we will have a World Naked Bike Ride, gathering at the intersection of Taraval and the Great Highway. Beginning and ending at Taraval has worked out well and gives us two laps on the Great Highway, so this is where we will continue to meet for the New Years day Polar Plunge World Naked Bike Ride. If it isn't raining, then we'll ride down to the Lincoln end of the Great Highway and back to Taraval. Then we will go down onto Ocean Beach to participate in a Polar Plunge. If the weather is good, we'll stay around afterwards for our beach party. If it is raining; we'll plunge and we're done. In past years, many of us have headed up Taraval to some warm libations at the Riptide.



As always, nudity is optional; ride as bare as you dare.