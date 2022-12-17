top
San Francisco Environment & Forest Defense

New Years Day 2023 World Naked Bike Ride and Polar Plunge

sm_wnbr_polarplunge2021_002.jpg
original image (699x537)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Sunday, January 01, 2023
Time:
10:30 AM - 2:30 PM
Event Type:
Critical Mass
Organizer/Author:
WNBR-SF
Location Details:
Meet on the Great Highway at the Taraval Street crossing
Seasons Greetings everyone from WNBR-SF.
While it looks like the New Year 2023 we'll have a full Bike Naking Season. While the Riptide Bar has made no announcement about A New Years Day Polar Plunge at Ocean Beach, that doesn't mean we have to give up beginning 2023 with our own WNBR and Polar Plunge.
In the same fashion as Critical Mass, people have a habit of showing up anyway for established events. Since 2011, the Riptide sponsored Polar Plunge that has drawn 400 or more people every year, it stands to reason several hundred will show up to plunge, whether or not the sponsors are there to host it.

So let's do this. On New Years Day, at around 10:30am, we will have a World Naked Bike Ride, gathering at the intersection of Taraval and the Great Highway. Beginning and ending at Taraval has worked out well and gives us two laps on the Great Highway, so this is where we will continue to meet for the New Years day Polar Plunge World Naked Bike Ride. If it isn't raining, then we'll ride down to the Lincoln end of the Great Highway and back to Taraval. Then we will go down onto Ocean Beach to participate in a Polar Plunge. If the weather is good, we'll stay around afterwards for our beach party. If it is raining; we'll plunge and we're done. In past years, many of us have headed up Taraval to some warm libations at the Riptide.

As always, nudity is optional; ride as bare as you dare.
For more information: https://www.facebook.com/events/1302244880...
Added to the calendar on Sat, Dec 17, 2022 1:19PM
§Polar Plunge NY 2022
by WNBR-SF
Sat, Dec 17, 2022 1:19PM
sm_271192501_1904912079694018_6563958231800655983_n.jpg
original image (960x541)
Ocean Beach Polar Plunge New Years Day 2022
https://www.facebook.com/events/1302244880...
§Polar Plunge NY 2022
by WNBR-SF
Sat, Dec 17, 2022 1:19PM
sm_271180996_1904912056360687_3354284807647448474_n.jpg
original image (960x541)
Ocean Beach Polar Plunge New Years Day 2022
https://www.facebook.com/events/1302244880...
© 2000–2022 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
