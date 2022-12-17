A community labor solidarity rally was held on December 15, 2022 to demand the freedom of CWA NABET journalist Mumia Abu Jamal who is writer and political activist. There were also demonstrations held in Japan and other countries.

Community and trade unionists rallied in San Francisco on December 16, 2022 to support the freedom of Mumia Abu-Jamal. At the hearing on the 16th, the judge ruled that Mumia's lawyers would have an additional 60 days to examine all the evidence. Judge Lucretia Clemons of the Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas threw out her Oct. 26th tentative ruling against Mumia Abu-Jamal and ruled that both defense and prosecution have 60 days to examine all the evidence (not just the 6 boxes of hidden evidence) in Mumia's long and torturous case (since 1981!). She announced that she will issue her ruling in 90 days.Speakers talked about the frame-up and the effort to silence Mumia and the need to reach out to labor and unions like the CWA which Mumia was a member of. Michael Shane a teacher from the OEA also spoke for the freedom of Mumia and this was backed by the OEA.Also there were demonstrations held in other countries including in Japan where the Hoshino Defense Committee held a rally both for Mumia. Fumiaki Hoshino and political prisoner Masaaki Osaka. Osaka was framed up by the Japanese police because of his opposition to the US occupation of Okinawa and the US Japan Security Agreement which has been used to militarize Japan and supported the US wars in Korea and Vietnam. It is also being used in the war drive against China by the US.