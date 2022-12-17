top
San Francisco Labor & Workers Police State & Prisons Racial Justice

Community & Labor Speak Out & Rally To Demand The Freedom Of Mumia In San Francisco

by Labor Video Project
Sat, Dec 17, 2022 12:50PM
A community labor solidarity rally was held on December 15, 2022 to demand the freedom of CWA NABET journalist Mumia Abu Jamal who is writer and political activist. There were also demonstrations held in Japan and other countries.
newton_mumia_rally.jpg
Community and trade unionists rallied in San Francisco on December 16, 2022 to support the freedom of Mumia Abu-Jamal. At the hearing on the 16th, the judge ruled that Mumia's lawyers would have an additional 60 days to examine all the evidence. Judge Lucretia Clemons of the Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas threw out her Oct. 26th tentative ruling against Mumia Abu-Jamal and ruled that both defense and prosecution have 60 days to examine all the evidence (not just the 6 boxes of hidden evidence) in Mumia’s long and torturous case (since 1981!). She announced that she will issue her ruling in 90 days.

Speakers talked about the frame-up and the effort to silence Mumia and the need to reach out to labor and unions like the CWA which Mumia was a member of. Michael Shane a teacher from the OEA also spoke for the freedom of Mumia and this was backed by the OEA.

Also there were demonstrations held in other countries including in Japan where the Hoshino Defense Committee held a rally both for Mumia. Fumiaki Hoshino and political prisoner Masaaki Osaka. Osaka was framed up by the Japanese police because of his opposition to the US occupation of Okinawa and the US Japan Security Agreement which has been used to militarize Japan and supported the US wars in Korea and Vietnam. It is also being used in the war drive against China by the US.

Additional Media:

Free Mumia Now! Rally In Oakland To Stop The Frame-up Of CWA NABET Journalist & Political Prisoner
https://youtu.be/Fk239Efd6KM

The latest appeal focuses on documents that came to light in 2019.
https://www.inquirer.com/news/philadelphia/mumia-abu-jamal-daniel-faulkner-case-appeals-20221216.html

SF Protest At KQED On Mumia To Stop Censorship & To For Truthful Programming
https://youtu.be/vdzR2WNsAc0

Mumia Abu-Jamal On Pacifica With Noelle Hanrahan
https://youtu.be/bhFYCuLjatE

KQED censorship of Mumia Abu-Jamal in new documentary ‘Philly D.A.’
https://sfbayview.com/2021/04/protest-kqed-censorship-of-mumia-abu-jamal-in-new-documentary-philly-d-a/

Letter To KQED
http://www.laboractionmumia.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/04/Letter-to-Independent-Lens.pdf

USA: Shackling of aged inmate, Mumia Abu-Jamal, is deplorable - UN experts
https://www.ohchr.org/EN/NewsEvents/Pages/DisplayNews.aspx?NewsID=27011&LangID=E
Labor, Mumia, The Trial And The Fight For Freedom With Mumia's Lawyer Rachel Wolkenstein
https://youtu.be/vTzNrB-zlyk

Free Mumia Rally In Oakland On April 28, 2018
https://youtu.be/VGu3qFYVFYY

Additional Information:
Labor Action Committee To Free Mumia
https://www.laboractionmumia.org

Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/NV7VLuMYcf8
§Protest In Tokyo For Mumia & Osaka
by Labor Video Project
Sat, Dec 17, 2022 12:50PM
sm_dec15_tokyo2.jpg
original image (4288x3216)
A rally was held in Tokyo on Thursday December 15 (Japan time), the HDC and ODC held an action for justice for Hoshino, Mumia, Osaka and other political prisoners in front of the Tokyo District Court / Tokyo High Court Building adjacent to the Justice, Foreign, Interior ministries and the Japan Federation of Bar Associations.
https://youtu.be/NV7VLuMYcf8
§The Rally In Tokyo For the Freedom of Mumia , Fumiaki Hoshino and Masaki Osaka
by Labor Video Project
Sat, Dec 17, 2022 12:50PM
sm_dec15_tokyo1.jpg
original image (4288x3216)
The trial of Masaaki Osaka is going on in Japan. Osaka was the co-fighter of Fumiaki Hoshino and Yukio Okumiyama in the struggle against US bases in Okinawa.
https://youtu.be/NV7VLuMYcf8
§Mumia: The Jailed Journalist Continues To
by Labor Video Project
Sat, Dec 17, 2022 12:50PM
mumia_journalist.jpg
https://youtu.be/NV7VLuMYcf8
