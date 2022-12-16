On Friday December 16, 2022 over 100 stores went on strike for a union contract and against union busting.

Over 100 Starbucks stores went on strike on December 16, 2022 for a union contract. In the San Francisco Castro district barista Kyle Trainer talked about why he was striking and what the issues are.This was done by WorkWeekAdditional MediaWorkers & Delegates Speak Out At 2022 CA Labor Federation ConventionAdditional InfoStarbucks Workers UnitedProduction of Labor Video Project