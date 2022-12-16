top
San Francisco Labor & Workers

Starbucks Workers Strike 100 Stores SF Castro Starbucks Barrista Kyle Trainer Speaks

by Labor Video Project
Fri, Dec 16, 2022 7:16PM
On Friday December 16, 2022 over 100 stores went on strike for a union contract and against union busting.
sm_img_2036.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Over 100 Starbucks stores went on strike on December 16, 2022 for a union contract. In the San Francisco Castro district barista Kyle Trainer talked about why he was striking and what the issues are.

This was done by WorkWeek

Additional Media
Workers & Delegates Speak Out At 2022 CA Labor Federation Convention
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TBxTkTBuhNA

Additional Info
Starbucks Workers United
https://sbworkersunited.org

Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
For more information: https://youtu.be/0SVeksuW-ms
§Fighting To Get A Contract At Starbucks
by Labor Video Project
Fri, Dec 16, 2022 7:16PM
sm_img_2046.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Workers are still fighting the Littler Mendelson union busting firm which has been hired to keep Starbucks and union free business
https://youtu.be/0SVeksuW-ms
§Wanted Howard Shultz, Billionaire Fighting Workers Rights
by Labor Video Project
Fri, Dec 16, 2022 7:16PM
sm_img_2043.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Howard Schultz, billionaire made off the labor of baristas is spending millions to prevent workers from having a union.
https://youtu.be/0SVeksuW-ms
§We Are Doubling Down-Full Staffing Now
by Labor Video Project
Fri, Dec 16, 2022 7:16PM
sm_img_2048.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Workers are demanding better staffing at the Castro Starbucks
https://youtu.be/0SVeksuW-ms
