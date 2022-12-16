From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Starbucks Workers Strike 100 Stores SF Castro Starbucks Barrista Kyle Trainer Speaks
On Friday December 16, 2022 over 100 stores went on strike for a union contract and against union busting.
Over 100 Starbucks stores went on strike on December 16, 2022 for a union contract. In the San Francisco Castro district barista Kyle Trainer talked about why he was striking and what the issues are.
For more information: https://youtu.be/0SVeksuW-ms
