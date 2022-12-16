top
East Bay Environment & Forest Defense

CEL Offices Attacked in Solidarity with the Atlanta Weelaunee Forest

by Some Bay Anarchists
Fri, Dec 16, 2022 4:49PM
CEL is owned by Atlas Technical Consultants and is involved in the proposed Cop City project in Atlanta's Weelaunee Forest. Their offices were attacked as part of a battle over whats left of the living world.
We glued the locks and vandalized the front windows of the Oakland CEL office (534 23rd Avenue) in solidarity with the forest defense currently happening in so called Atlanta, Georgia.

It was easy: we shoplifted superglue from a convenience store and glass etching cream from an arts and crafts store. We filled a squeezable condiment container with etching cream and waited for a quiet night to make our move. We permanently etched "HANDS OFF ATLANTA FOREST" on the front glass doors and a nice circle-A on the window for good measure.

This is a small act of revenge for the recent raid on the Weelaunee Forest defenders.
To CEL, Atlas and other contractors assisting the cop city project: cease participation or expect continued attacks on your offices, houses and infrastructure. Until you disengage from the project, you will be seen and treated as police conspirators in this battle.

To those on our side of the barricade: beware of the politicians in our midst, not just those concerned with electoral victory but also those who want to use you as pawns in THEIR revolution. Understand your values and why you choose to take action. Political strategy is not a substitute for genuine connection to yourself, each other, and whats left of the living world.

Against the pig world and its dead future of machines, surveillance and alienation!
Against politics!
In solidarity with all those arrested!
For all the forests and our friends!
Long live anarchy!
