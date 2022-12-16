an unauthorized Benefit Walking Tour for KPFA

Date:

Saturday, December 17, 2022

Time:

9:00 AM - 12:00 PM

Event Type:

Teach-In

Organizer/Author:

David Giesen

Email:

Phone:

415-948-4265

Location Details:

meet in the lobby of the American Youth Hostel

312 Mason Street

San Francisco

KPFA is hurting financially owing to poor behavior by the Pacifica network.

But in truth, most every public radio station runs financially ragged. It doesn't have to be so.



Come along on a free walking tour depicting through historic social movement tales as well as real time observation while en route the liberating possibility of treating place/location/land as The Commons. Specifically, why not treat the radio frequency spectrum as a public asset and charge commercial TV and radio ventures market rent to use the spectrum and rights of way access to cable and fiber optic distribution?



We'll match every donation made to KPFA up to a total of $200 that is made at the conclusion of this Saturday's edition of our "Land, villains, and revolutionaries" walking tour.



