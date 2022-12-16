top
San Francisco Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism Media Activism & Independent Media

an unauthorized Benefit Walking Tour for KPFA

iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Saturday, December 17, 2022
Time:
9:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Event Type:
Teach-In
Organizer/Author:
David Giesen
Email:
Phone:
415-948-4265
Location Details:
meet in the lobby of the American Youth Hostel
312 Mason Street
San Francisco
KPFA is hurting financially owing to poor behavior by the Pacifica network.
But in truth, most every public radio station runs financially ragged. It doesn't have to be so.

Come along on a free walking tour depicting through historic social movement tales as well as real time observation while en route the liberating possibility of treating place/location/land as The Commons. Specifically, why not treat the radio frequency spectrum as a public asset and charge commercial TV and radio ventures market rent to use the spectrum and rights of way access to cable and fiber optic distribution?

We'll match every donation made to KPFA up to a total of $200 that is made at the conclusion of this Saturday's edition of our "Land, villains, and revolutionaries" walking tour.

For more information: http://www.TheCommonsSF.org
Added to the calendar on Fri, Dec 16, 2022 4:39PM
