Paiute and Shoshone Elders Evicted from Homes with No Place to Go in Winnemucca, Nevada

by Brenda Norrell
Fri, Dec 16, 2022 5:37AM
WINNEMUCCA INDIAN COLONY, Nevada -- In a cruel action during winter, the Winnemucca Tribal Court evicted Paiute and Shoshone elders without a trial, and banished people from their homes with no place to go in northern Nevada. Elders' homes and possessions have been burned and demolished, and utility lines cut, attorneys said.
sm_screenshot_2022-12-16_5.54.51_am.jpg
original image (636x573)
Paiute and Shoshone were evicted from their homes in winter by a disputed tribal council and banished, many with no place to go

By Brenda Norrell
Censored News

WINNEMUCCA INDIAN COLONY, Nevada -- In a cruel action during winter, the Winnemucca Tribal Court evicted Paiute and Shoshone elders without a trial, and banished people from their homes with no place to go in northern Nevada. Elders' homes and possessions have been burned and demolished, and utility lines cut, attorneys said.

"They are living in motels right before Christmas, and it is heartbreaking," said Kyle Missourii, who was arrested and tasered as he returned to his home, where he grew up, which is owned by his 88-year-old grandmother.

The Winnemucca Tribal Court ruled for the disputed Tribal Council without giving elders and residents the benefit of a trial. The tribal court ordered most elders and residents out of the homes they have lived in for decades by Friday, December 9, attorneys said.

Paiute Elder Resident JJ Ayer said, “I am of seven generations of Native people that have lived on the Winnemucca Indian Colony. This is wrong in every way, most of us are disabled and old with no other home but here and now we are banished from our land.

Kyle Missourii, a resident, was wrongfully arrested and tasered when attempting to go home, to his grandmother's home where he grew up. Missouri's grandmother, 88, has lived here for 40 years.

"He was arrested and tased when going home after finding out his grandmother's home was being boarded up."

At the same time, nearby the planned lithium mine at Thacker Pass, on a Paiute Massacre Site, would bring a man camp of workers to the area, which would result in sexual violence against Native women, and more missing and murdered Indigenous People.

The Inter-Tribal Court of Appeals heard the case to halt the evictions on Thursday.

Read the full story at Censored News
https://bsnorrell.blogspot.com/2022/12/paiute-and-shoshone-elders-evicted-from.html
For more information: https://bsnorrell.blogspot.com/2022/12/pai...
