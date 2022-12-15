Freedom March & Rally for IRAN: "Woman, Life, Freedom!"

Freedom March & Rally for IRAN: "Woman, Life, Freedom!"



Saturday, December 17, 2:00 - 4:00 PM



San Jose City Hall, 200 E Santa Clara St., Downtown San Jose



Join BayArea4Iran to protest and urge the community and authorities to demand the release

of all political prisoners without delay and continue calls to the Iranian government to halt its systematic targeting, harassment, detention and execution of Iranians rightfully exercising their right to free expression.