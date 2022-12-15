From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Freedom March & Rally for IRAN: "Woman, Life, Freedom!"
Date:
Saturday, December 17, 2022
Time:
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
BayArea4Iran
Location Details:
San Jose City Hall
200 E Santa Clara Street
San Jose, CA 95113
200 E Santa Clara Street
San Jose, CA 95113
Freedom March & Rally for IRAN: "Woman, Life, Freedom!"
Saturday, December 17, 2:00 - 4:00 PM
San Jose City Hall, 200 E Santa Clara St., Downtown San Jose
Join BayArea4Iran to protest and urge the community and authorities to demand the release
of all political prisoners without delay and continue calls to the Iranian government to halt its systematic targeting, harassment, detention and execution of Iranians rightfully exercising their right to free expression.
Saturday, December 17, 2:00 - 4:00 PM
San Jose City Hall, 200 E Santa Clara St., Downtown San Jose
Join BayArea4Iran to protest and urge the community and authorities to demand the release
of all political prisoners without delay and continue calls to the Iranian government to halt its systematic targeting, harassment, detention and execution of Iranians rightfully exercising their right to free expression.
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/bay_area4iran/
Added to the calendar on Thu, Dec 15, 2022 5:23PM
