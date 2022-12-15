Slingshot new volunteer meeting / article brainstorm for issue #137

Date:

Sunday, January 08, 2023

Time:

7:00 PM - 9:00 PM

Event Type:

Meeting

Organizer/Author:

Slingshot collective

Location Details:

Long Haul infoshop - 3124 Shattuck Ave. Berkeley, CA 94705 - 510 540 0751 - 2 blocks from Ashby BART - corner of Shattuck and Woolsey across from La Pena

Kick-off meeting to create Slingshot issue #137. Slingshot is an independent radical newspaper published in Berkeley since 1988.



* Brainstorm articles for next issue

* Discussion forum for your article ideas

* Orientation on how you can submit articles, art, photographs

* Help us discuss our audience and themes for the next issue

* Discuss fundraising and distribution

* Your chance to comment on Slingshot



Everyone is welcome.

Issue #137 is due out February 2023

Deadline for Issue #137 is January 28, 2023



This is an in-person meeting. Masks are optional.