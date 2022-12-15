From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Slingshot new volunteer meeting / article brainstorm for issue #137
Date:
Sunday, January 08, 2023
Time:
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Type:
Meeting
Organizer/Author:
Slingshot collective
Location Details:
Long Haul infoshop - 3124 Shattuck Ave. Berkeley, CA 94705 - 510 540 0751 - 2 blocks from Ashby BART - corner of Shattuck and Woolsey across from La Pena
Kick-off meeting to create Slingshot issue #137. Slingshot is an independent radical newspaper published in Berkeley since 1988.
* Brainstorm articles for next issue
* Discussion forum for your article ideas
* Orientation on how you can submit articles, art, photographs
* Help us discuss our audience and themes for the next issue
* Discuss fundraising and distribution
* Your chance to comment on Slingshot
Everyone is welcome.
Issue #137 is due out February 2023
Deadline for Issue #137 is January 28, 2023
This is an in-person meeting. Masks are optional.
For more information: http://slingshotcollective.org
Added to the calendar on Thu, Dec 15, 2022 3:05PM
