Santa Cruz Indymedia Health, Housing & Public Services

Santa Cruz Community Christmas Dinner

sm_santa_cruz_community_christmas_dinner.jpg
original image (700x1074)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Sunday, December 25, 2022
Time:
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Event Type:
Party/Street Party
Organizer/Author:
Friends of Christmas
Location Details:
Clock Tower in Downtown Santa Cruz
(Pacific Avenue at Water Street)
Once again this year, the Friends of Christmas and the Veterans for Peace are partnering with Santa Cruz Food Not Bombs to serve a hot, delicious holiday meal to our houseless friends and neighbors and those in our community of low or very modest means.

Please join us in helping to turn a time of want and need into a celebration of joy and generosity.

Happy Holidays,

Food Not Bombs
Santa Cruz Homeless Union
Friends of Christmas
Veterans for Peace

We can use lots of volunteers on December 25th - Cooks, servers and drivers. Please call us at 1-800-884-1136. More volunteer information can be found on santacruz.foodnotbombs.net.

Donations can be made through our GoFundMe account at:
https://www.gofundme.com/f/a5j88-santa-cruz-community-christmas-dinner
For more information: https://www.facebook.com/groups/7665679401...
Added to the calendar on Thu, Dec 15, 2022 11:59AM
© 2000–2022 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
