Once again this year, the Friends of Christmas and the Veterans for Peace are partnering with Santa Cruz Food Not Bombs to serve a hot, delicious holiday meal to our houseless friends and neighbors and those in our community of low or very modest means.Please join us in helping to turn a time of want and need into a celebration of joy and generosity.Happy Holidays,Food Not BombsSanta Cruz Homeless UnionFriends of ChristmasVeterans for PeaceWe can use lots of volunteers on December 25th - Cooks, servers and drivers. Please call us at 1-800-884-1136. More volunteer information can be found on santacruz.foodnotbombs.net.Donations can be made through our GoFundMe account at: