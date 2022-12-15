From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Santa Cruz Community Christmas Dinner
Date:
Sunday, December 25, 2022
Time:
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Event Type:
Party/Street Party
Organizer/Author:
Friends of Christmas
Location Details:
Clock Tower in Downtown Santa Cruz
(Pacific Avenue at Water Street)
Once again this year, the Friends of Christmas and the Veterans for Peace are partnering with Santa Cruz Food Not Bombs to serve a hot, delicious holiday meal to our houseless friends and neighbors and those in our community of low or very modest means.
Please join us in helping to turn a time of want and need into a celebration of joy and generosity.
Happy Holidays,
Food Not Bombs
Santa Cruz Homeless Union
Friends of Christmas
Veterans for Peace
We can use lots of volunteers on December 25th - Cooks, servers and drivers. Please call us at 1-800-884-1136. More volunteer information can be found on santacruz.foodnotbombs.net.
Donations can be made through our GoFundMe account at:
https://www.gofundme.com/f/a5j88-santa-cruz-community-christmas-dinner
For more information: https://www.facebook.com/groups/7665679401...
