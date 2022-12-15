From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
CA Poor People's Campaign Year in Review w/ speakers Rep. Barbara Lee & Rev. Dr. Theoharis
Date:
Thursday, December 15, 2022
Time:
6:30 PM - 6:30 PM
Event Type:
Meeting
Organizer/Author:
CA PPC
Location Details:
Online via Zoom
Dec 15, 2022 at 6:30 PM PT
RSVP: https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZ0kceihrzojHtczMZUEZFgZ2O_5j0y_QcDW
Join tonight’s online gathering, where we’ll celebrate our 2022 GOTV efforts for poor
and low income voters and launch our new campaign to close the wealth gap in California.
The gathering will feature two special guests: PPC national co-chair Rev. Dr. Liz Theoharis and Congresswoman Barbara Lee. Rep. Lee will kick off the proceedings, so make sure to get there
on time!
We’ll share stories and photos of our 2022 GOTV actions for poor and low income voters from the top of the state to the bottom, and we’ll outline our plans for 2023.
There will be time to get to know each other, learn from each other and get inspired for another action-packed year.
RSVP: https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZ0kceihrzojHtczMZUEZFgZ2O_5j0y_QcDW
Join tonight’s online gathering, where we’ll celebrate our 2022 GOTV efforts for poor
and low income voters and launch our new campaign to close the wealth gap in California.
The gathering will feature two special guests: PPC national co-chair Rev. Dr. Liz Theoharis and Congresswoman Barbara Lee. Rep. Lee will kick off the proceedings, so make sure to get there
on time!
We’ll share stories and photos of our 2022 GOTV actions for poor and low income voters from the top of the state to the bottom, and we’ll outline our plans for 2023.
There will be time to get to know each other, learn from each other and get inspired for another action-packed year.
Added to the calendar on Thu, Dec 15, 2022 11:42AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network