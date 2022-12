Dec 15, 2022 at 6:30 PM PTRSVP: https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZ0kceihrzojHtczMZUEZFgZ2O_5j0y_QcDW Join tonight’s online gathering, where we’ll celebrate our 2022 GOTV efforts for poorand low income voters and launch our new campaign to close the wealth gap in California.The gathering will feature two special guests: PPC national co-chair Rev. Dr. Liz Theoharis and Congresswoman Barbara Lee. Rep. Lee will kick off the proceedings, so make sure to get thereon time!We’ll share stories and photos of our 2022 GOTV actions for poor and low income voters from the top of the state to the bottom, and we’ll outline our plans for 2023.There will be time to get to know each other, learn from each other and get inspired for another action-packed year.