SF Wells Fargo Attacked In Solidarity With Atlanta Forest Defenders
Five windows and an ATM were smashed at the Wells Fargo at 24th Ave and Irving St in retribution for the arrest of five Atlanta forest defenders on bullshit "domestic terrorism" charges.
Mitch Graul, a Lead Business Execution Consultant at Wells Fargo, sits on the Board of Trustees of the Atlanta Police Foundation. Atlanta Police Foundation supports the construction of a massive police training facility in Atlanta's Weelaunee Forest on the land of the Muscogee Creek peoples. The site was a plantation and then a prison farm. The bones in the land demand a reckoning. Anyone who supports Cop City is a target everywhere. Solidarity means attack!
For more info: https://defendtheatlantaforest.org/
Bail fund: https://actionnetwork.org/fundraising/contribute-to-the-atlanta-solidarity-fund
Atlanta Police Foundation board members: https://atlantapolicefoundation.org/about-the-atlanta-police-foundation/#board-members
