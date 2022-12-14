top
Alwa Gordon Celebrates Release of Debut Album “Thanks for Waiting” with Hometown Show

by Cassidy Kakin (cassidythewriter [at] gmail.com)
Wed, Dec 14, 2022 4:34PM
Alwa Gordon Celebrates Release of Debut Album “Thanks for Waiting” with
Hometown Santa Cruz County Vibes at Santa Cruz, California, Santa Cruz Recording Studios
1dcfde16-7349-4c3e-bc7f-72267112071c.jpeg
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Alwa Gordon Celebrates Release of Debut Album “Thanks for Waiting” with
Hometown Santa Cruz County Vibes

Santa Cruz, California, Santa Cruz Recording Studios

With live music making a comeback in Santa Cruz county, local show promoter and hip-hop inspired artist Alwa Gordon released his debut studio album “Thanks for Waiting” on December 9th at Santa Cruz recording studios with a curated line-up of eclectic hometown hero level talent. A creative since the age of 16, Alwa has been featured in shows all over the Bay Area and beyond. But for his release show on December 9th, Alwa booked a hip-hop heavy lineup of inspirations and collaborators featuring Antdog da Beast, Mak Nova, Sasquatch Josh from San Jose’s legendary battle rap circuit, San Francisco’s buzzing Sutro, and DJ Sean Black on the decks for a night of music and celebration of growth.

Inspired by Tupac’s lyricism and Mac Dre’s “hyphy” party music influence at a young age, Alwa Gordon’s sound combines melodic rap flows and catchy melodies with beats that make you want to bounce and move. “Thanks for Waiting” is a collection of songs that encapsulates Alwa’s growth over the past few years, with heavy hip-hop lyricism and self produced, independently distributed records that will catch the ears of Drake and J. Cole fans.

“I think my sound is a mix of introspective thoughts shared in a clever way, and melodic flows that you can bounce to,” Alwa proclaims.

And with a growing skillset as a producer and engineer on display as well, Alwa crafted “Thanks for Waiting” as a labor of love in search of a unique and defining sound. What he’s found is a masterful balance of wavy vibes and complete well developed, self engineered, and originally produced songs, which will appeal to fans of Mac Miller and Black Thought alike.

With deep roots in Santa Cruz county as a born and raised Santa Cruz local, his style has been shaped by the area’s music scene and presence as a counterculture golden coast hub. But there’s a darkness just below that sunny exterior that isn’t always apparent to non-locals, and “Thanks for Waiting '' doesn't shy away from the hard realities and unique challenges of growing up as a black man in a majority caucasion area.

“I think growing up in Santa Cruz affected a lot of my music and art,” Alwa states, reflecting that “Santa Cruz is a contrarian town, where on the surface it’s liberal and accepting but underneath it’s exclusive and racist.” Creating in the face of these obstacles, Alwa Gordon has found an approach to music that’s uniquely his own while remaining rooted in his West Coast influences. “Thanks for Waiting” is a triumph of an artist who has found his voice and created a lane that’s uplifting while undeniably infectious.
For more information: https://linktr.ee/cassiuscorner?utm_source...
