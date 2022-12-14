From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Farm to Table: Busting the Myths of our Food Systems
Date:
Wednesday, January 25, 2023
Time:
7:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Event Type:
Speaker
Organizer/Author:
City of Sunnyvale
Location Details:
Register on Eventbrite. Hosting on Zoom.
Want to grow your knowledge of the agricultural industry? Join Dr. Sarah Taber to learn how to our food systems came to be.
Dr. Sarah Taber, Crop Scientist, will teach you about the history of our food systems, environmental land protection, debunking farm myths and much more.
For more information: http://bit.ly/FarmingJan25
Added to the calendar on Wed, Dec 14, 2022 3:42PM
