Farm to Table: Busting the Myths of our Food Systems

Date:

Wednesday, January 25, 2023

Time:

7:00 PM - 8:30 PM

Event Type:

Speaker

Organizer/Author:

City of Sunnyvale

Location Details:

Register on Eventbrite. Hosting on Zoom.

Want to grow your knowledge of the agricultural industry? Join Dr. Sarah Taber to learn how to our food systems came to be.



Dr. Sarah Taber, Crop Scientist, will teach you about the history of our food systems, environmental land protection, debunking farm myths and much more.