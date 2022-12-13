The Navajo government is planning to join the attack on Hualapai's sacred land, according to the Australian company planning a lithium mine under the fake green banner.

By Brenda NorrellCensored NewsThe Navajo government is planning to join the attack on Hualapai's sacred land, according to the Australian company planning a lithium mine under the fake green banner.Arizona Lithium said that the Navajo Transitional Energy Company will take over the operational development of Big Sandy, managing everything from permitting requirements to a definitive feasibility study and mine construction, under the terms of the deal.Hualapai said carving an open pit mine into the earth would devastate the aquifer that feeds Ha’Kamwe, a sacred spring that the Hualapai people have used medicinally since time immemorial.It is the latest horrific greenwashing which promotes electric vehicles, without considering the cost to Paiute, Quechan, and Hualapai, whose land will be poisoned and scarred, and water depleted and poisoned, by lithium mines in Arizona and southern California. The targeted area in northern Nevada is a Pauite Massacre site.Lithium has become the new gold of the greedy, with the push for electric vehicles, in a global spasm of greenwashing.Reuters reports that the Navajo government's Navajo Transitional Energy Company Managing Director Vern Lund would be appointed to Arizona Lithium’s board if a definitive agreement is signed."By meeting certain mining development milestones at Big Sandy, NTEC could also become a substantial shareholder in Arizona Lithium," the Australian company said.Arizona Mining reports, "A definitive agreement between the firms would allow NTEC to receive a cash remuneration or Arizona Lithium shares and options to purchase additional ordinary shares by meeting certain milestones in the project development."Hualapai, on the walk for the sacred to protect the area, said the exploratory drilling for the project would disturb cultural sites, desert habitat, and the aquifer that feeds Ha’Kamwe, a sacred spring that the Hualapai people have used medicinally since time immemorial."A future operational mine, described vaguely and inconsistently in presentations by Hawkstone Mining but eagerly promised to investors on their website, would carve a large open-pit mine into the earth, produce sulfuric acid to extract lithium from unearthed clay, and leave behind toxic acidic tailings (mining waste)," Hualapai said protecting the sacred.Biden's energy transition team in Four Corners led by the atomic bomb industry.The Biden administration, including Interior Sec. Deb Haaland, met with Navajo Nation officials in the border town of Farmington, N.M., in August and announced an energy transition team headed by the atomic bomb industry, Los Alamos National Labs.Immediately afterward, the Navajo Nation announced a proposed new freight train line to pass through the Navajo communities already devastated by Coal War uranium mining, the radioactive spill at Church Rock.Navajo Nation's Four Corners Power Plant continues to poison the air and cause global warming.At the United Nations Climate Summit, COP27 in Egypt, a new Climate Trace map revealed that the Four Corners Power Plant, and coal mines, on the Navajo Nation, and the oil and gas fields in San Juan County, N.M., are among the world's top emitters of greenhouse gasses causing global warming, and poisoning the air.Around the world, Indigenous People are being tortured and assassinated as they defend their land and water, families, homes and communities.More than 1,700 environmental activists have been killed trying to protect their land and resources over the past decade, according to a report by the international NGO Global Witness.In 2021 alone, more than 200 environmental and land-defense activists were killed around the world including 54 in Mexico, the deadliest country for environmentalists, Al-Jazeera reports.The Navajo government continues to defile the earth with coal mining. While coal-fired electricity is produced primarily for distant cities, many Dine' live without running water and electricity and suffer from poisoned water and air from the coal and power plant industry.Photo: Hualapai sacred walk to protect their sacred spring from lithium mining.Read the full article at Censored NewsCopyright Censored News