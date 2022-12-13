From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Seniors and Disabled Demand Oakland Restore Mask Mandate in Public Buildings
Increasing Covid levels spur rally at Oakland City Hall
In a rally on Tuesday 13 in front of Oakland's City Hall at Frank Ogawa Plaza, activists from Senior and Disability Action demanded that Oakland restore required masking in public buildings.
This is to be implemented by a resolution to be submitted by Vice Mayor Rebeca Kaplan at the December 20, 2022 City Council meeting.
Seniors and disabled people spoke of the undue health risk posed by their use of libraries and other public building where many people are unmasked since masks is now recommended but no longer required.
In addition to several speakers, familiar songs with new words supplied by the Raging Grannies were sung.
Kaplan’s resolution for the masking requirement at city facilities is based on data to protect the health of the Oakland community including, seniors, young children. and those with compromised immune systems from the spread of respiratory viruses.
"I am on immunosuppressive treatments and my doctors have told me that my entire family needs to avoid indoor spaces when masks are not required because the health risks are too high. People should not have to go against medical advice to access their city government or get a book out of the library,” stated Beth Kenny, Senior and Disability Action member
COVID-l9, Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV). and Infuenza are spreading among adults and children this far this winter season, and infection rates are projected to increase in the coming months. This early wave of respiratory viruses has led to increased hospitalizations and has contributed to stresses in our healthcare delivery systems in California and across the US.
Masks, especially KN 95, N95, and KF94 masks. are a vital tool to prevent the spread of respiratory illnesses, and wearing masks in public facilities is both a matter of public health and ensuring equitable access to public services. There are millions of people for whom unmasking is dangerous, including those who cannot be vaccinated, individuals who are immunocompromised, and people with various disabilities and “pre-existing conditions.” Vice- Mayor Kaplan’s resolution would provide masking at all City of Oakland facilities, and ask the City Administrator to make available quality masks such as KN- 95, N-95, and KF-94 - to individuals who wish to enter these facilities.
Rebecca Kaplan stated: “Wearing quality masks helps protect both ourselves and one another from the dangerous spread of respiratory diseases - and helps keep spaces accessible while protecting the long term health of the public. With the growing dangers of long—term harms from disease exposure and the importance of having public facilities be accessible for our communities, it is important to have masks.”
