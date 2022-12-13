top
East Bay
Indybay
East Bay Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism

Holiday Fundraising Festival to put Real Revolution on the Map

Date:
Saturday, December 17, 2022
Time:
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Type:
Fundraiser
Organizer/Author:
Revolution Books
Location Details:
Revolution Books
2444 Durant Avenue
Berkeley
Revolutionary Crafts Fair with a Poetic Spirit

Join the revcoms for spoken word, community, a fun holiday crafts fair that starts at 4pm and a fundraising program at 5pm.

In a time when the future hangs in the balance, when solutions offered end up with the horrors going on and on… there is hope, and a roadmap to the emancipation of humanity. DONATE GENEROUSLY to make this hope a reality.

In The Bob Avakian Interviews on The RNL – Revolution Nothing Less! - Show, referencing the situation in the world today, Bob Avakian makes this clear statement:

“We can no longer afford to allow these imperialists to dominate the world and to determine the destiny of humanity. They need to be overthrown as quickly as possible.” Watch the interview at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBHaevn-06RSuh3k9LkA2BA

There are questions: Is an actual revolution necessary? Is it possible and why? Can humanity really move beyond a world of inequality with everyone out for themselves? Can the revolution we are fighting for really put the world on a radically better, liberating course? What kind of leadership is needed to accomplish this?

There are answers, none more comprehensive, none more filled with heart and soul for how a revolution could bring about a society where people could really flourish than in the recent Interviews with the revolutionary leader Bob Avakian.

For this vision and the possibility of fundamental revolutionary change to be realized there needs to be a force — a revolutionary people in their thousands that can grow to millions. To forge this force, to put this revolution on the map, contending with all the nonsolutions, your financial support is decisive.

Come through to the festival at Revolution Books in Berkeley. Pick up a great t-shirt, beautiful earrings, stylish plants, and more for holiday gift-giving.

Warm up with hot tea and cookies, watch clips from The Bob Avakian Interviews, be inspired to write and perform spoken word, and meet the revcoms and others becoming part of a community and movement for REAL revolution in this time.

Warm drinks and snacks with purchase/donation.
For more information: https://www.revolutionbooks.org
Added to the calendar on Tue, Dec 13, 2022 5:20PM
