San Francisco Police State & Prisons Racial Justice

Free MUMIA! March! SF!

Date:
Thursday, December 15, 2022
Time:
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Labor Action Commitee To Free Mumia
Location Details:
Rally at the Federal Building
Meet for the protest at 7th and Mission
Bart stop - Civic Center, exit 7th
Mumia Abu- Jamal, a former Black Panther and MOVE supporter, is innocent and has been framed up for a crime he did not commit. Mumia, an internationally known political prisoner who supported worker strikes, had been on death row most of his 40 years of incarceration because he dared to criticize this racist, capitalist system as a journalist. New evidence whch proves his innocence and exposes perjured witnesses has been sequestered in the Philadelphia DA's building. Judge Tucker granted Mumia the right to apeal his case, however Philly DA Krasner has opposed it. Judge Clemons will issue her decision on Mumia's appeal December 16.
