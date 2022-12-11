top
East Bay
East Bay
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
View events for the week of 12/15/2022
East Bay Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism

Book launch, "Sanctions: A Wrecking Ball in a Global Economy"

sm_sk_promotion_berkeley.jpg
original image (425x550)
iCal feed icon Import event into your personal calendar
Date:
Thursday, December 15, 2022
Time:
7:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
Garrison Ann
Location Details:
East Bay Media Center
Book Launch, "Sanctions: A Wrecking Ball in a Global Economy."

David Paul, Lee Siu Hin, and Ann Garrison will speak. David co-contributed "Sanctions: War by Other Means," Lee contributed "China: U.S. Sanctions Will Make China Stronger," and Ann Garrison contributed "Sanctioning the Horn of Africa."
For more information: http://www.eastbaymediacenter.com/
Added to the calendar on Sun, Dec 11, 2022 9:40PM
§Book Launch: Sanctions, A Wrecking Ball in a Global Economy
by Judy Greenspan
Sun, Dec 11, 2022 10:26PM
sm_sk_promotion_berkeley_1.jpg
original image (425x550)
The event will be held at the East Bay Media Center, 1939 Addison Street, Downtown Berkeley, near Downtown Berkeley BART stop

Join a discussion of the latest developments in key regions of the world with several authors of the new anthology: SANCTIONS: A Wrecking Ball in a Global Economy.

Intensifying US sanctions, imposed on a third of humanity, are sending shock waves through the world economy. Now this brutal form of economic warfare on civilian populations is being contested. US dollar dominance is being challenged as the currency of global trade. Sanctions have boomeranged back on the US and EU countries with inflation, supply chain shortages, and a looming recession causing hardship at home. But by far the greatest burden is borne by 40+ sanctioned countries. The US response is doubling down on harsher sanctions. What are the implications?

A Discussion with :
Lee Siu Hin, China, US Solidarity Network
Ann Garrison, Pacific Journalist and Black Agenda Report
David Paul, Task Force on the Americas and Venezuela Embassy Protectors.

Light refreshments will be served. Please wear masks.
http://Sanctions Kill https://sanctionskil...
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$ 120.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2022 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code