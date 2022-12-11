From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Book launch, "Sanctions: A Wrecking Ball in a Global Economy"
Date:
Thursday, December 15, 2022
Time:
7:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Type:
Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author:
Garrison Ann
Location Details:
East Bay Media Center
Book Launch, "Sanctions: A Wrecking Ball in a Global Economy."
David Paul, Lee Siu Hin, and Ann Garrison will speak. David co-contributed "Sanctions: War by Other Means," Lee contributed "China: U.S. Sanctions Will Make China Stronger," and Ann Garrison contributed "Sanctioning the Horn of Africa."
David Paul, Lee Siu Hin, and Ann Garrison will speak. David co-contributed "Sanctions: War by Other Means," Lee contributed "China: U.S. Sanctions Will Make China Stronger," and Ann Garrison contributed "Sanctioning the Horn of Africa."
For more information: http://www.eastbaymediacenter.com/
Added to the calendar on Sun, Dec 11, 2022 9:40PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network