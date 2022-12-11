The event will be held at the East Bay Media Center, 1939 Addison Street, Downtown Berkeley, near Downtown Berkeley BART stop



Join a discussion of the latest developments in key regions of the world with several authors of the new anthology: SANCTIONS: A Wrecking Ball in a Global Economy.



Intensifying US sanctions, imposed on a third of humanity, are sending shock waves through the world economy. Now this brutal form of economic warfare on civilian populations is being contested. US dollar dominance is being challenged as the currency of global trade. Sanctions have boomeranged back on the US and EU countries with inflation, supply chain shortages, and a looming recession causing hardship at home. But by far the greatest burden is borne by 40+ sanctioned countries. The US response is doubling down on harsher sanctions. What are the implications?



A Discussion with :

Lee Siu Hin, China, US Solidarity Network

Ann Garrison, Pacific Journalist and Black Agenda Report

David Paul, Task Force on the Americas and Venezuela Embassy Protectors.



Light refreshments will be served. Please wear masks.

