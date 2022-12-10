top
Palestine
Palestine
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Americas Haiti Palestine San Francisco Anti-War Environment & Forest Defense Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism Racial Justice

Unite and Fight for our Rights, Lives, and Planet

by Leon Kunstenaar
Sat, Dec 10, 2022 10:19AM
Hundreds of Demonstrators in evening march from 7th Street Federal Building to Union Square
sm_01-34322-850_9235.jpg
original image (1881x1400)

Photos: Leon Kunstenaar / Pro Bono Photo

As US imperialism has and does plunder peoples throughout the world from Hawaii to Central and South America to Viet Nam, not to mention Native Americans and its own black population, protesters representing some of these peoples held a protest in San Francisco.

On International Human Rights Day Bay Area organization including San Francisco Committee for Human Rights in the Philippines, Haiti Action Committee, CISPES, Black Alliance for Peace, Malaya Movement SF, Hands Off Yemen, and Myanmar Student Union held a demonstration at San Francisco's 7th Street Federal Building and marched up Market Street to Union Square.

The shouting and drumming mixed with holiday shopping, with the sound of assorted street musicians and with the music from the ice skating rink in Union Square. However, the protesters were heard and seen.

See all high resolution photos here.
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sat, Dec 10, 2022 10:19AM
sm_02-34322-854_0444.jpg
original image (1794x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sat, Dec 10, 2022 10:19AM
sm_03-34322-858_0868.jpg
original image (1956x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sat, Dec 10, 2022 10:19AM
sm_04-34322-854_0458.jpg
original image (1400x1497)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sat, Dec 10, 2022 10:19AM
sm_05-34322-858_0880.jpg
original image (1743x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sat, Dec 10, 2022 10:19AM
sm_06-34322-858_0894.jpg
original image (1800x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sat, Dec 10, 2022 10:19AM
sm_07-34322-858_0906.jpg
original image (1700x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sat, Dec 10, 2022 10:19AM
sm_08-34322-858_0922.jpg
original image (1492x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sat, Dec 10, 2022 10:19AM
sm_09-34322-854_0512.jpg
original image (1769x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sat, Dec 10, 2022 10:19AM
sm_10-34322-858_0946.jpg
original image (1867x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sat, Dec 10, 2022 10:19AM
sm_11-34322-850_9246.jpg
original image (1822x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sat, Dec 10, 2022 10:19AM
sm_12-34322-858_0963.jpg
original image (2083x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sat, Dec 10, 2022 10:19AM
sm_13-34322-854_0560.jpg
original image (1400x1447)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sat, Dec 10, 2022 10:19AM
sm_14-34322-854_0567.jpg
original image (2102x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sat, Dec 10, 2022 10:19AM
sm_15-34322-854_0591.jpg
original image (1946x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sat, Dec 10, 2022 10:19AM
sm_16-34322-850_9279.jpg
original image (1921x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sat, Dec 10, 2022 10:19AM
sm_17-34322-850_9285.jpg
original image (1400x1531)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sat, Dec 10, 2022 10:19AM
sm_18-34322-854_0612.jpg
original image (1872x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sat, Dec 10, 2022 10:19AM
sm_19-34322-858_0979.jpg
original image (2130x1400)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Sat, Dec 10, 2022 10:19AM
sm_20-34322-858_0982.jpg
original image (1400x1587)
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$ 120.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Womyn
International
Iraq
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2022 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code