Hundreds of Demonstrators in evening march from 7th Street Federal Building to Union Square

Photos: Leon Kunstenaar / Pro Bono Photo

As US imperialism has and does plunder peoples throughout the world from Hawaii to Central and South America to Viet Nam, not to mention Native Americans and its own black population, protesters representing some of these peoples held a protest in San Francisco.On International Human Rights Day Bay Area organization including San Francisco Committee for Human Rights in the Philippines, Haiti Action Committee, CISPES, Black Alliance for Peace, Malaya Movement SF, Hands Off Yemen, and Myanmar Student Union held a demonstration at San Francisco's 7th Street Federal Building and marched up Market Street to Union Square.The shouting and drumming mixed with holiday shopping, with the sound of assorted street musicians and with the music from the ice skating rink in Union Square. However, the protesters were heard and seen.See all high resolution photos here