Wreaths Across America “Remember, Honor, Teach” - California Pioneers of African Descent blackagriculture [at] yahoo.com) by Khubaka, Michael Harris

“Remember, Honor and Teach” includes the 1848 Historic Towns of Negro Hill, Mormon Island and Negro Bar - Gold Mining District

Wreaths across America will serve two Folsom cemeteries that include sections from early California Pioneers of African Descent (1840-1875)



Each December, the Daughters of the American Revolution join Wreaths Across America to lay wreaths on veterans’ graves, honoring those who have served our country and preserved freedom at home and around the world.



With a stated mission to “Remember, Honor and Teach,” Wreaths Across America coordinates wreath-laying ceremonies at more than 3,400 locations across the United States every December.



From Ocean City, Maryland to Historic Negro Bar, Sacramento County, California along US Highway 50; to include the William Alexander Leidesdorff, Jr. Memorial Highway,

Folsom’s Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, will participate locally leading ceremonies honoring 400 veterans buried at Lakeside Memorial Lawn Cemetery and 16 veterans buried at the Mormon Island Relocation Cemetery.



Initially, Negro Bar Cemetery, renamed long ago, the unknown and known early California Pioneers of African Descent are finally being recognized.



Dec. 17-18, 2022 ceremonial events will commemorate local veterans to include US Colored Troop', from California, who served on the US Civil War.



Ceremonial wreath-laying (rain or shine) will take place at Lakeside Memorial LawnCemetery, Mormon Island Relocation Cemetery and at Historic Negro Bar State Park.



From Chesapeake Bay to the San Francisco Bay, a renewed desire to preserve authentic California Pan African Heritage, once apart of the National Underground Railroad Network to Freedom is sparked by the United Nations Permanent Forum for People of African Descent.





